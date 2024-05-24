Be sure to check out all the other Chapter 5 Season 3 outfits you can unlock - as if you love Fallout power armour, you’re in for a treat.

There’s also a whole new biome in the Fortnite map that is full of cool new locations, enemies and vehicles.

You can also see what else has been added in the Season 3 patch notes if you’re a stickler for details.

Unfortunately for Magento, there will be a bit of a wait before you can unlock him, but so you can be ready for the drop, read on and we shall tell all!

The Magento Wasterlander outfit is coming to Fortnite on 2nd July.

As you can see in the Item Shop, there is a countdown displaying each agonising second until we can get our as-of-yet non-magnetic paws on Magento.

This is common for upcoming skins, as annoyingly tantalising as it may be. Though, seeing Magento just out of reach for the next few weeks will no doubt build up the hype and see us pull the trigger on the battle pass come July.

Still, there is always plenty to be getting on with in Fortnite, but we think it prudent to keep ahead of the curve, so check out how you can unlock them just below!

How to get the Magneto skin in Fortnite

To get the Magento Wasterlander outfit, you need to buy the Battle Pass and complete the quests in the Magneto tab.

The Magento tab can be found in the 'battle pass' section of the game's main menu. When 2nd July arrives, it will fill up with quests that can earn you Magneto-themed rewards (including the outfit itself).

So far, we're not sure what the quests will be, nor are we sure what else it will unlock, but there will no doubt be some seriously cool cosmetics as well as some super powerful abilities, such as the magnetic shield and the cannonball attack.

No doubt, they will probably become used and abused like the Avatar Elements powers were. Many players got pretty sick of those pretty quick, so we’ll have to see how Magneto fares here.

