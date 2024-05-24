Characters such as John Wick and God of War’s Kratos have all made appearances in wacky events within the game over the years, and this new season of the game looks to keep up with its eclectic history of fusing current popular culture with its battle royale-style gameplay.

For the last few weeks, an ominous sandstorm has crept closer and closer to Battle Royale Island, and with a subtitle like "Wrecked", it may be fairly obvious what is coming to the game, particularly if you have been keenly watching the latest movies and TV shows.

But just in case you’re still stumped, we have assembled a breakdown of what to expect in the new Fortnite update.

More like this

New Fortnite map: What's changed on the battle royale island?

Battle Royale Island has transformed into a post-apocalyptic wasteland, with a biome to the south being drenched in bright orange sand.

Along with the sand and a heap of industrial buildings, the island has also been invaded by a motley crew of grungy warriors, clad in metallic armour with outrageous names.

They’re all clearly inspired by the latest film in the Mad Max saga, Furiosa, as well as Amazon’s hit TV adaptation of the Fallout games, and so we can expect plenty of power armour and vehicular mayhem going forward.

The trailer for this latest update makes the new map look like total chaos. A huge steel shark descends on the island to the theme of Metallica’s song Fuel as a hulking new character aptly named Megalo Don emerges from its mouth alongside his minions.

As you would expect with any Fortnite themed update, there are also a bunch of new Points of Interest to visit. Read on for a breakdown of what to expect.

What are the Points of Interest on the new Fortnite map?

With any new map update, there are always new Points of Interest to visit in Fortnite. The only problem is, we may not get tons of time to soak up the sights while trying to fight off other players.

Anyway, here’s a list of what’s coming in the Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked update, according to the game’s official blog.

Nitrodome

The Nitrodome looks like a skate park for cars. Fortnite.com

The Nitrodome looks like a punk-themed skate park for cars. It is run by a character called Ringmaster Scarr, who acts as the master of ceremonies for all the vehicular mayhem that will inevitably take place here.

Brutal Beachhead

This enormous shark is the base of operations for the wasteland warriors. Fortnite.com

Fortnite’s official blog says that this enormous metallic shark ship is the base of operations for the maruading Wasteland Warriors, with the muscular Megalo Don also being located here.

It’s hard to not look at the huge structure without hearing Jason Statham, in his gruff London accent, utter "it’s a megalodon" just like he did in the 2018 film The Meg.

Redline Rig

Images of this rundown-looking building (top of page) show it to be an industrial refinery. The game’s website says it is run by The Machinist, who is a mechanic, and so we can envisage plenty of time spent here collecting Nitro Barrels for extra destruction.

That’s all you need to know about the changes to Battle Royale Island ahead of today’s update. Want to know more about Fortnite? Check out some of our other articles on the game below.

Advertisement

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code