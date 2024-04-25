When the RadioTimes.com team isn't telling you important information such as Ahsoka Easter eggs, Star Wars: The Acolyte release date news, and cheat codes for Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection, we’re sharing top Star Wars gifts that are sure to delight fans of all ages.

Below, we have LEGO® Star Wars™ collectibles, including the TIE Interceptor, the iconic Millennium Falcon, R2-D2, a stunning coffee table book titled The Force of Creativity, which comes with a ‘time capsule’ slipcase, and your very own lightsaber from John Lewis — rest assured, the UK retailer has made sure the lightsaber won’t slice through furniture...

This year’s best Star Wars gifts, toys and LEGO sets to buy ahead of May the 4th

TIE Interceptor

TIE Interceptor. LEGO

‘Tell me more about the TIE Interceptor!’ we hear you cry — well, it’s only the fastest, lightest and most responsive starfighter in space. The TIE Interceptor uses its impressive turn rates and high acceleration to evade enemy fighters, and, now, you can build this magnificent starfighter and display it in your home.

This 1,931-piece, adults-only TIE Interceptor build was part of the first-ever launch of LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Sets (UCS) back in the year 2000, and it’s back and better than ever in 2024, with redesigned features for even greater authenticity; you’ll be blown away by buildable details such as the wings, cockpit interior, laser cannons and rear engine.

Buy TIE Interceptor for £199.99 at LEGO

Millennium Falcon

Millennium Falcon. LEGO

You’re going to have to channel Jedi-like focus for this next LEGO® Star Wars™ build, but the RadioTimes.com Technology team are certain you can master it. This adults-only, 921-piece Millennium Falcon set will see you celebrate the most famous Star Wars starship, which features in Star Wars: A New Hope.

As well as impressive features such as a buildable cockpit, big rear engine, and cannons, the Millennium Falcon LEGO® build comes with an exceptional LEGO® Star Wars™ 25th anniversary brick. With a specially designed stand, you can display the Millennium Falcon in your home at dynamic angles.

Buy Millennium Falcon for £74.99 at LEGO

Star Wars The Mandalorian XL Gaming Mouse Pad

Star Wars The Mandalorian XL Gaming Mouse Pad. Menkind

Naturally, there was always going to be a Star Wars and gaming crossover when the films were released. Now, we have games such as Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for the PS5, Star Wars: Battlefront for your PC, and Star Wars: Heritage Pack for the Nintendo Switch.

This best-selling gaming mouse pad is the perfect companion for when you’re evading enemies on your PC. With artwork from The Mandalorian, the officially licensed Star Wars merchandise is waterproof and durable, too.

Plus, did you know Menkind offers free click and collect?

Buy Star Wars The Mandalorian XL Gaming Mouse Pad for £20 at Menkind

The Force of Creativity

The Force of Creativity. LEGO

It’s not just buildable sets that LEGO is offering this May 4th, you can also purchase The Force of Creativity coffee table book for yourself or a fellow fan. Celebrate the 25th anniversary of LEGO® Star Wars™ building sets with the 312-page illustrated book; the coffee table book includes interviews with over 50 insiders at the LEGO Group and delves into previously unseen development art, character designs and the creative process.

Plus, the ‘time capsule’ slipcase, that The Force of Creativity arrives in, features a development sketch for a 1999 print advertisement, and a postcard of an early version of the first LEGO® Star Wars™ logo.

Buy The Force of Creativity for £129.99 at LEGO

R2-D2

R2-D2. LEGO

If you’re shopping for a budding LEGO builder this May, look no further than the most beloved droid in the Star Wars universe: R2-D2. This R2-D2 LEGO® Star Wars™ model comes with plenty of unique features such as a rotating head, attachable periscope, a R2-D2 LEGO figure, a 25th anniversary Darth Malak minifigure, and a plaque and stand to complete this brilliant centrepiece.

Perfect for children aged 10 and over, the 1,050-piece R2-D2 model will award you 720 Insiders Points. What are LEGO Insiders Points? LEGO Insiders (LEGO members) will be rewarded with points when they purchase something, such as R2-D2, and those points can be redeemed against discounts and experiences like LEGOLAND tickets. LEGO Insiders members will also get early access to sets, special gifts with purchases, and members-only LEGO gear. Remember, it’s completely free to sign-up to the LEGO Insiders community.

Buy R2-D2 for £89.99 at LEGO

Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle

Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle. LEGO

The RadioTimes.com team are big fans of Ahsoka on Disney Plus, so you can imagine our excitement when we stumbled across Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle LEGO® Star Wars™ set.

While we might not be quite the target audience (the 601-piece LEGO model is geared towards children aged nine and over), there are plenty of features which will delight Star Wars fans of all ages, for example, the opening cockpit, two stud shooters, detailed T-6 Jedi Shuttle, and four LEGO Star Wars minifigures including Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang and Marrok. You can even place the Ahsoka Tano LEGO minifigure at the controls, retract the landing gear to adjust the wings for flight, then let your imagination run wild.

Buy Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle for £64.99 at LEGO

Disney Star Wars Yoda Lightsaber

Disney Star Wars Yoda Lightsaber. John Lewis

When buying a gift for a Star Wars fan, you can’t go wrong with a lightsaber.

Lightsabers are weapons used by the Jedi, Sith, and other Force-sensitives, and they’re used to cut through blast doors and enemies, too. In the Star Wars universe, lightsabers are made from plasma blades, powered by a kyber crystal, and can be turned off by will. This lightsaber from John Lewis might not be able to slice through doors, but it certainly looks authentic!

The Black Series Force FX lightsaber is designed to look like the Yoda lightsaber from the Book of Boba Fett live-action series, and it’s the perfect gift for Star Wars fans aged 14 and over.

Buy Disney Star Wars Yoda Lightsaber for £269.99 at John Lewis

BARC Speeder Escape

BARC Speeder Escape. LEGO

The BARC Speeder Escape LEGO® Star Wars™ set is the perfect gift for young Star Wars fans ages eight and over. The 221-piece model comes with everything needed to recreate the memorable Mandalorian Jedi Temple flashback scene. For example, a buildable toy speeder bike, stud shooters, a detachable sidecar and Star Wars characters like Kelleran Beq, Grogu and 501st Clone Troopers. Plus, you can place Grogu in his hoverpram into the sidecar.

Buy BARC Speeder Escape for £24.99 at LEGO