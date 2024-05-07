Star Wars in LEGO Fortnite was bound to be a success, with LEGO Star Wars being a hugely popular franchise in its own right.

The new Star Wars map in LEGO Fortnite features a new Star Wars Island, which is home to a a Rebel Village. It's your job to protect, repair, build, and level it up to keep it safe from imperial forces.

There are other places to explore, too, such as the Imperial Bunkers... but you'll need a clearance code to get in. How do we get them? Let's take a look!

More like this

How to get code clearance in LEGO Fortnite explained

After you obtain the macrobinoculars from Captain Bravara, use them to find the the Rebel Outpost.

This is where the fun begins... you'll need to upgrade the outpost to level six in order to get the clearance codes for the bunkers.

The bunker is, as you'd expect, level one when you arrive. Talk to Captain Bravara once again to find out what the next steps are.

There are a few tasks you'll need to complete in order to strengthen and level up your outpost - things like clearing debris, building a farm and crafting weapons.

Once you get to level six, talk to Captain Bravara one more time and she'll give you the clearance codes for the imperial bunkers!

Oh, and you'll also get a lightsaber. So get working on fortifying that outpost!

Check out the video from YouTube channel Perfect Score below if you want a visual guide:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.