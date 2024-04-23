This includes master woodworker Cadence, plant enthusiast Ash, nature channeler Brooks, cheery engineer Lana Llane and the unique Guernsey.

Another benefit of the update is that the village recruitment cap has been pushed to 10 per village, with three slots available to villagers, three for animals and the remaining four available for either villagers or animals.

There's a lot to understand, so we've broken it all down below – including how to recruit animals the different resources that come from each.

How to recruit animals as 'Farm Friends'

The first step to recruiting animals is all about gaining their trust. Therefore, you will need to build an Animal House for them to reside in. Well, you didn't expect them to live outside, right?

Falling under the Station category, an Animal House is unlocked at Level 2, and is used to feed animals and farm resources.

The next step is to befriend an animal in the wild. Locate one, pet them and offer an Animal Treat to gain their friendship. Animal Treats are unlocked once an Animal House is built.

From this, lead the animal back to your village, but be aware of dangers along the way. If an animal is upset, it may bolt. It's also important to heal them if they are hurt, so again offer an Animal Treat.

Once the animal has safely made it to the village, assign them to an Animal House, where they will now be part of your 'Farm Friends'.

Just make sure to treat them well by petting them, feeding them and even having a dance by their side. When away, it's best to enlist a villager to look after the animal – or it may flee, if it feels unloved.

The animals that can be recruited include cows, sheep, chickens and pigs, the latter of which is a new addition to the farm. Each offers different resources:

Chickens – Feathers and fertiliser

Cows – Milk and fertiliser

Sheep – Wool and fertiliser

Pigs – Mushrooms and fertiliser

That's everything you need to know. Just beware of bears that roam the lands. They pose a threat, so must be avoided when exploring.

Is there a LEGO Fortnite 'Farm Friends' trailer?

Yes, a trailer was uploaded on 23rd April to the LEGO Fortnite YouTube channel, showing off the new update.

We can see a friendly pig being recruited to a villager's farm before sheep, chickens and cows join in on the fun.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

