The Huawei Watch GT 4 can be categorised into four sections: fashion, health, sport, and lifestyle. The iOS and Android-compatible smartwatch offers heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep analysis, stress management, and health reminders.

While a smartwatch can’t replace professional health services, it can offer accessible care and peace of mind to wearers. The improved fitness features now include over 100 workout modes, including the recently added football and paddle boarding sporting options, as well as daily workouts, calorie monitor, and weight control plans.

More like this

On top of the health and fitness features, as well as being a stylish accessory, the Huawei Watch GT 4 fits seamlessly into your lifestyle, too. The enhanced Bluetooth calling feature has improved the calling distance to up to 100-metres from the paired smartphone, and the far-reaching Bluetooth capability also allows the wearable to display message notifications which the wearer can reply to instantly from their smartwatch.

Pre-order the Huawei GT 4 from £229.99 at Huawei

For more of the latest launches, be sure to take a look at our iPhone 15 UK availability, Apple Watch 9 UK pre-order date, Apple Watch Ultra 2 release date, and AirPods Pro (2nd gen) release date pages.

Will there be a Huawei Watch GT 4?

The RadioTimes.com Technology team were lucky enough to get hands-on time with the new wearable to test out some of the great features we’ve mentioned, as well as take a look at the Huawei Watch GT 4’s various styles in both the 41mm and 46mm version.

Here’s what we thought, and how you can get your hands on one, too.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is available to pre-order from today (Thursday 14th September). The brand-new wearable from Huawei will be available to buy outright from £229.99.

The smartwatch will then be shipped for the official launch date of 3rd October.

Pre-order the Huawei GT 4 from £229.99 at Huawei

Huawei Watch GT 4 UK price: how much does the new smartwatch cost?

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is available to buy from £229. The pricing is as follows: 46mm Huawei Watch GT 4 Black Rubber is £229, Brown Leather is £249, Rainforest Green is £249 and Steel is £299.

Additionally, 41mm Huawei Watch GT 4 White Leather is £229, Milanese is £249 and Two-Tone Piano Key is £349.

Pre-order the Huawei GT 4 from £229.99 at Huawei

Looking to upgrade your audio set-up? Then take a look at the best DAB radios and Sonos Move 2 release date page.

Plus, here are our top guides comparing the best UK music streaming services: Apple Music vs Spotify, Amazon Music vs Spotify, and Apple Music vs Amazon Music.

Huawei Watch GT 4 design: what does the new smartwatch look like?

The new smartwatch comes in two different sizes: 46mm and 41mm. Let’s take a look at the 46mm wearable first. The 46mm Huawei Watch GT 4 has an octagonal watch face design which takes inspiration from traditional luxury watches, and comes in four variations: Black Rubber, Brown Leather, Rainforest Green, and GMT Steel, each with a 1.43-inch watch face.

All four 46mm designs are fashion forward, yet offer unique characteristics, too; the Black Rubber version comes with a raised bezel, and the Rainforest Green variation has two dedicated time zones, including GMT, which it displays simultaneously, plus its strap is made from recycled nylon components.

The 41mm Huawei Watch GT 4, on the other hand, resembles a pendant, and is extremely elegant. With three variations to choose from — White Leather, Milanese, and Two-Tone Piano Key — you’re sure to find a smartwatch that feels right for you. The smaller Huawei Watch GT 4 sports a 1.32-inch watch face, and the White Leather version incorporates a 1.9mm metal bezel into its design, too.

Both Huawei Watch GT 4 sizes have an OLED display and an AMOLED screen, which boasts an impressive 326 PPI (pixels per inch) density with a 466 x 466 resolution.

As well as 1,000s of watch faces in the Huawei library, the Huawei Watch GT 4 comes with 12 brand-new, unique watch faces, so you can customise your smartwatch however best suits your personality. There’s also the option to turn on Always On Display, but it’s worth bearing in mind that this will reduce the wearable’s battery life.

On top of looking fantastic, the Huawei Watch GT 4 also boasts impressive features. This is what we thought of them when we got hands-on with the new wearable.

Stay up to date with the latest tech news with our Technology newsletter.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Huawei Watch GT 4 features

Of the Huawei Watch GT 4 sections, fashion, health, sport, and lifestyle, its impressive features lie predominantly within the health and sport areas.

Huawei Watch GT 4 health features

As well as a smart menstrual cycle tracker, which tells the wearer their peak fertility days and when they’re most likely to have their period, the Huawei Watch GT 4 also monitors lung function and lung health, and offers body glucose awareness and high altitude health awareness features.

Huawei Watch GT 4 wearers are able to share their health data, privately, in the Huawei Health app; your family, for instance, can join you in the Health app, and monitor each other's health. The RadioTimes.com Technology team thought this was a particularly useful feature for wearers who might be concerned about older family members’ health.

TruSleep is a sleep breathing sensor which offers sleep phase analysis and sleep breathing analysis to help wearers identify symptoms of sleep apnea. This handy sleep function measures your blood oxygen levels and heart rate while you sleep, and monitors whether you have any breathing interruptions during your sleeping hours.

As the battery life lasts up to 14 days on the 46mm and seven days on the 41mm, you won’t have to worry about the Huawei Watch GT 4 running out of juice overnight, either.

TruSeen — Huawei’s heart rate monitoring function — has been upgraded from 5.0+ on the Huawei Watch GT 3 to 5.5+ on the Huawei Watch GT 4. With an updated algorithm, TruSeen on the Huawei Watch GT 4 provides a more accurate, uninterrupted heart rate monitoring for 24-hours a day.

Looking to save some pennies on a smartwatch? Here are the best budget smartwatches to check out this month.

Huawei Watch GT 4 fitness features

The 5.5+ upgrade also helps with sports capabilities and a more accurate GNSS tracking, too. The Huawei Watch GT 4 comes with over 100 workout modes, with football and paddleboarding being new additions, as well as daily workouts, a calorie monitor, and weight control plans.

With a 5ATM water resistance rating, the smartwatch can withstand water pressure up to a depth of 50-metres, making it perfect for sports like swimming.

The 46mm version of the Huawei Watch GT 4 has improved GPS, which is down to Huawei using the sunflower analogy: the watch face finds the satellite in the same way that a sunflower bends towards the sun.

The GNSS directional satellite tracking technology adjusts the signals to follow the movement of satellites in orbit, which improves the positioning accuracy by 30 per cent and ensures that connection stays stable even during exercise. Plus, with the enhanced tracking capability, users can rely on the smartwatch to accurately track their routes, place, and distance.

Where to buy the new Huawei Watch GT 4 in the UK

You can pre-order the brand new Huawei Watch GT 4 from today (Thursday 14th September) at Huawei, Currys and Amazon.

Advertisement

Looking to improve your gaming set-up? Take a look at our what is a gaming PC? explainer, and the best wireless keyboards and wireless mouse available now.