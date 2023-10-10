Whether it’s air fryers, ring doorbells, smart speakers or toothbrushes, there’s been no shortage of discounts coming out of the shopping giant this year.

From Tuesday 11th to Wednesday 12th October, the RadioTimes.com team has been working hard to bring you all the information, and very best offers, from the site, and we’re nearly over the line.

So, as Prime Day draws to a close, you might be wondering just how long you’ve got, or you might still be looking for that perfect deal. But don’t worry, we’re here to tell you all.

Here’s everything you need to know about when Amazon Prime Day ends.

Jump to:

Amazon – Amazon is running deals across its own products as well as Shark, Bose, Oral B and dozens of other retailers, the sale ends at midnight on Wednesday, 11th October

AO – Save hundreds of pounds on TVs, soundbars and household tech at AO

Argos – You can get up to a third off furniture and storage right now at Argos

Currys – Grab a saving on dozens of select smart TVs, tablets and phones by the end of Wednesday 11th October

House of Fraser – House of Fraser is offering regular deals across clothing, luggage, electricals and more including the PlayStation 5

John Lewis – Get up to £75 off Apple devices and up to £30 Ninja air fryers at John Lewis

LEGO – LEGO fans can snap up a huge discount on sets from Marvel, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more

Very – Very’s clearance sale includes offers on clothing, home and gardening, gaming and more, but it’s selling fast!

When is the next Amazon Prime Day?

The next Amazon Prime Day is going on right now and you’ve got just one day left to capitalise on it!

The Amazon Big Deal Days has been taking place from Tuesday 10th to Wednesday 11th October 2023.

After that, you’ll have to wait until Black Friday for the next lot of deals to pop up.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a two-day sales event which has seen massive savings across hundreds of products from Amazon and other retailers.

For those who might be confused, it’s essentially the same as the Amazon Prime Day which normally takes place in July; meaning over the two days Amazon, Shark, Fitbit , and dozens of other shops have been offering great discounts to Amazon Prime members.

Do you need to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Deal Days 2023 sale?

The Amazon Big Deal days are reserved only for Prime members. This means you’ll need to sign up for your Amazon Prime subscription before the end of 11th October to access the deals (if you haven’t already that is).

But don’t worry, signing up to Amazon is as easy as pie, especially as you can start your subscription with a 30 day free trial.

After that, it’s £8.99 a month and you’ll have access to dozens of extra perks like Amazon Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and of course, same and next-day delivery.

What time did the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale start?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days started yesterday on Tuesday 10th October at 00:01.

When does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 sale end?

The shutters will come down and the lights off on the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days at 23:59 today (11th October). So make sure you get all your shopping in by then!

How long is Amazon's October Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day isn’t, in fact, a day. It’s 48 hours in which you can save on hundreds of household, gaming and streaming items, plus so much more. Some of the best deals we’ve seen this year include a half-price Cosori air fryer, the new Meta Quest 3 bundle and the best Amazon fire stick deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals today

Get 60% off the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation)

What's the deal: The latest generation of the Amazon Echo Dot is now available for £21.99, saving you a total of £33.

Why we chose it: The 5th generation of the Echo Dot has all of Alexa's smart capabilities and more. It can control other compatible smart home devices, play your favourite audiobooks throughout the house, and even act as a Wi-Fi extender. Plus, it's got the best sound quality yet with clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound.

Buy Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) for £54.99 £21.99 (save £33 or 60%)

Save £40 on Amazon Ring Video Doorbell

What’s the deal: Protect your home with the Amazon Ring Video Doorbell, now for 40% less. As part of the Amazon Big Deal Days the price of this product has been dropped from £99.99 to £59.99.

Why we chose it: Ring doorbells are getting more popular by the day, this one in particular takes a 1080p HD video which you can monitor from your phone, tablet, or Amazon Echo Show device. Plus, there’s a two-way call system so you can answer your door from wherever you are.

Buy Amazon Ring Video Doorbell for £99.99 £59.99 (save £40 or 40%)

Save 20% on 16GB Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

What’s the deal: The latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for £119.99, down from £149.99 – that’s a 20% saving on this ultra-thin e-reader.

Why we chose it: With this, you’re not just saving £30 on an e-reader, you’re saving £30 on thousands of titles across fiction and non-fiction. Plus, it has up to 10 weeks of battery life and an adjustable warm light that can comfort your eyes in different lighting.

Buy 16GB Kindle Paperwhite for £149.99 £119.99 (save £30 or 20%)

For more offers on our favourite e-readers, check out the best Kindle offers.

Get Panasonic True Wireless Earbuds for under £60

Amazon

What’s the deal: You can now buy the Panasonic True Wireless Earbuds for just £59.99. With an RRP of £149.99 that’s a whopping £90 saving on these premium earbuds.

Why we chose it: The Panasonic True Earbuds have top-notch noise cancelling technology that allow you to fully immerse yourself in the sound. They also come in five different in-ear sizes, so you can pick the design that’s best for you.

Buy Panasonic True Wireless Earbuds for £149.99 £59.99 (save £90 or 60%) at Amazon

Buy Star Wars Jedi Survivor for PS5 for £37.95

What’s the deal: This is a huge deal for gaming fans. The PS5 game Star Wars Jedi Survivor is now available for under £40. You can find all about this new game in our review, but considering the RRP is £70, this really isn’t an offer to miss.

Why we chose it: One of the hottest PlayStation games around is now on sale for £30 less, what could be more crucial to gamers than that? Plus, if you’re an Xbox gamer, you can also get it for less.

Buy Star Wars Jedi Survivor for PS5 £69.99 £37.95 (save £32.04 or 46%) at Amazon

Buy Star Wars Jedi Survivor for Xbox Series X £69.99 £37.95 (save £32.04 or 46%) at Amazon

Get 33% off Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon

What’s the deal: You can get dozens of streaming platforms, services and channels all in one place with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, now available for 33% less. The Fire Stick has been lowered from its usual RRP OF £44.99 to £29.99 – bargain!

Why we chose it: Amazon rarely reduces the cost of their Fire Sticks outside of these sales periods, so now is the time to jump on a deal.

Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick for £44.99 £29.99 (save £14 or 33%) at Amazon

Save 40% on LEGO NEWRICE Formula 1 racing car

Amazon

What’s the deal: This LEGO Formula One car is now on sale for just £32 as opposed to the usual £52 – that's a 40% saving.

Why we chose it: Formula One fanatics will love this NEWRICE model car with its 1248 pieces. The details are immaculate and afterwards you can display your love for F1 proudly.

Buy LEGO NEWRICE Formula 1 racing car for £52.99 £31.79 (save £21.2o or 40%) at Amazon

Get £200 off Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

What’s the deal: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now on sale for £200 at Amazon. This takes the RRP down from £1,399 to just under £1,200.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra only came out this year and it's the company's most advanced high-budget phone to date. So getting anything off it, let alone £200, is a miracle.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for £1,399 £1,198.99 (save £200 or 14%) at Amazon

Buy Hisense 50 Inch UHD Smart TV for £200 less

Amazon

What’s the deal: This Hisense smart TV is now on sale for just £300 after the price was dropped by 40%.

Why we chose it: This high-tech smart TV has Ultra HD, precision colour and a quadcore processer, in short, it's very advanced. So if you want a TV as smart as you, snap up this deal while you can.

Buy Hisense 50 Inch UHD Smart TV for £499 £299 (save £200 or 40%) at Amazon

Get SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC card for half price

Amazon

What’s the deal: These sales periods are great for SD and storage cards, gamer or photographer or whatever, chances are you'll find something you like. This 128GB SD card is now available for half price as the price has dropped to £16.99.

Why we chose it: This SDXC card is an essential buy for photographers as it gives you a whole 128GB to play with. Now you can snap photos to your heart's content for just £17.

Buy for SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC card £33.20 £16.99 (save £16.21 or 49%) at Amazon

Save 69% on Remington Shine Therapy Advanced Hair Straighteners

Amazon

What’s the deal: You can get a whole 69% off these Remington Shine Therapy Straighteners, guaranteeing you silky smooth hair for less.

Why we chose it: We probably don't have to tell you how rare it is to find good straighteners for under £50, well these bad boys are on sale for just £25!

Buy Remington Shine Therapy Advanced Hair Straighteners for £79.99 £24.99 (save £55 or 69%) at Amazon

Advertisement

Check out the best Amazon Echo deals and best LEGO deals for more. Plus, find out all about the new Samsung Buds FE and Google Pixel Watch 2.