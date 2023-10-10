With the start of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – which you can find out more about in when does Amazon Prime sale start? – many other retailers are also upping their game, while slashing their prices.

Get 50% off this smart Cosori air fryer in rival Prime Day deal

Among them is kitchenware brand Cosori, who have knocked down the price of their smart air fryer by a whopping 50%. The Cosori Lite normally has an RRP of £99.99, but now you can get it for just £49.99

This air fryer is a 4.0-litre smart device that can be controlled remotely from your phone. With the VeSync app you can use your phone to adjust timings, temperature and look up recipes, and even control it with your voice.

The Cosori Lite air fryer is on sale now at Cosori for £50 less, so make sure you snap it up while you can.

Buy smart Cosori Lite Air Fryer for £99.99 £49.99 (save £50 or 50%) at Cosori

And, if you want a more in-depth look at the Cosori Lite, we suggest heading over to the experts at BBC Good Food where you can find the Cosori Lite Air Fryer review, the best air fryer deals and the best air fryers for 2023.

What does a smart air fryer do?

A smart air fryer usually connects to Wi-Fi and allows you to control it through your smartphone via an app.

Through the app, you can do anything from adjusting timings and temperature, looking up recipes online and scheduling cooks from anywhere.

So if you’re on the train home and can’t stand the idea of cooking once you get in, all you have to do is switch on your device and enjoy the smell of dinner when you walk in.

Is there an app for the smart Cosori Lite air fryer?

The Cosori Lite air fryer is connected via Wi-Fi to the VeSync app, which is available to download for free on iOS and Android.

Through the app, you can schedule, control, and monitor your appliance from a remote location. This means you’ll be able to adjust temperature, timings and more.

Plus, the app also has voice control technology, which means you’ll be able to turn on your device without even pressing a button.

How to buy the smart Cosori Lite air fryer

The Cosori Lite air fryer is now available for half price, but only at Cosori’s own website. However, if you miss out on that deal, it’s also available for 15% off at Amazon.

Cosori air fryer alternatives

If you're looking to shop around, there are plenty of other air fryers also on sale today. Here's a selection of products from other brands such as Ninja, Tefal and Tower.

Ninja Air Fryer MAX | £169.99 £99.99 (save £70 or 41%)

Ninja / Amazon

What's the deal: The Ninja Air Fryer Max is now on sale for £70 at Amazon. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the usual RRP has been reduced from £169.99 to £99.99.

Why we chose it: Like Cosori, Ninja is known for high-tech and often expensive air fryers. So to get one for under £100, especially one with a 5.2-litre basket, six cooking functions and a non-stick drawer, is a huge find.

Buy Ninja Air Fryer Maz for £169.99 £99.99 (save £70 or 41%) at Amazon

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer | £249.99 £219 (save £30.99 or 12%)

Ninja/ Amazon

What's the deal: The even-bigger Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer has also been slashed in price. Rather than paying £250 you can pay just £219 for this beast of a product.

Why we chose it: With this air fryer you're getting two for the price of one, as the dual baskets allows you to cook so much more.

Buy Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer for £249.99 £219 (save £30.99 or 12%) at Amazon

Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer | £69.99 £38.80 (save £31.19 or 45%)

Tower / Amazon

What's the deal: The family size Tower air fryer is now on sale for under £40, making it one of the most reasonably priced air fryers around right now. The product has been reduced by 45% - down from £69.99.

Why we chose it: This is a great device if you're just looking to dip your toe in the world of air frying. It's a good size, has several pre-sets and can save up to 70% on energy, so saving you money all round.

Buy Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer for £69.99 £38.80 (save £31.19 or 45%) at Amazon

Philips Viva Collection Air Fryer | £320 £279 (save £41 or 13%)

Philips /Amazon

What's the deal: The Phillips Viva air fryer has been reduced to £279 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: £279 may seem like a lot, but getting a Phillips like this for under £300 is a big coup. This air fryer can fit a whole chicken, with its 4.3-litre capacity.

Buy Philips Viva Collection Airfryer for £320 £279 (save £41 or 13%) at Amazon

Proscenic T31 Air Fryer Oven | £179 £109 (save £70 or 39%)

Prosenic/ Amazon

What's the deal: The Prosenic Air Fryer oven is now just over £100 after being reduced by 39% in the Amazon Prime sale.

Why we chose it: With this air fryer, you can clearly see your food being cooked, plus it has a 15-litre capacity. All in all, it's worth buying if you're really invested in your air fryer recipes.

Buy Proscenic T31 Air Fryer Oven for £179 £109 (save £70 or 39%) at Amazon

Cosori vs Ninja

You may think there's not much difference between one air fryer and another, but often the products can be like chalk and cheese.

For instance, Cosori is known for producing products with a large range of different functions – for temperature and food types for instance – however, their range as a whole isn't too varied.

In contrast, Ninja has a massive range of products that all seem to be unique from one another (you can find out more in Olive's best Ninja air fryers page), yet their devices have less pre-set options.

Another big difference is that the Cosori products tend to be smaller, whereas Ninja have released dual drawer air fryers and even an air fryer with a capacity of 10-litres. So if you value space on your kitchen top go for Cosori, but if you want to see if you can get a whole Turkey cooked on Christmas Day, Ninja's your one.

Lastly, Ninja is often celebrated for its sustainable and minimal packaging that other brands haven't seemed to pick up on. So if waste is important to you, again, go with Ninja.

