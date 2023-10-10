Well now, ITV fans can improve their viewing experience tenfold by signing up for a free 30-day trial of ITVX Premium.

This month, the subscription service has partnered up with the Roku streaming devices to bring customers one month of free ITVX Premium. This means anyone who owns or wants to buy a Roku Streaming Stick can get a month of ad-free content, the ability to download shows onto your phone, and the chance to access exclusive boxsets and services like BritBox.

Roku is also offering the free trial to those who buy their brand-new range of smart TVs. The devices were released on 4th October and are now on sale at Currys from £169.99

Roku users will have the chance to redeem their free trial for ITVX Premium from now until 31st January 2024. Then, once your 30 days are up, your subscription will automatically renew to the normal cost of £5.99 a month.

Here’s everything you need to know about ITVX Premium and the Roku Streaming devices.

What is ITVX Premium?

As you know, ITVX is a free streaming service for all live and on demand and ITV content, which means you get everything from the Rugby World Cup to the new series of Big Brother. It also offers classic boxsets like Vampire Diaries and Jane The Virgin (hello weekend binge plans!) and blockbuster films like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

ITVX Premium, however, is a paid subscription service that allows you to watch all of this ad-free. Plus, it allows you to download shows to your mobile device and get extra exclusive content from BritBox and more.

How much does ITVX Premium cost?

Normally ITVX Premium will cost you £5.99 a month or £59.99 for the year, but for Roku users you can now get the first month for free.

How to get ITVX Premium with Roku

The first step to accessing this deal is to own a Roku Streaming Stick or smart TV – we’ll go into more detail for that below – and activate it between 4th October 2023 and 31st January 2024.

Then, you’ll need to sign up to ITVX Premium on your Roku device and redeem your 30-day free trial before 8th February 2024. You’ll need to fill in your bank details to access the free trial and be aware that the subscription will automatically renew once the 30 days are up.

How to buy Roku Streaming Stick in UK

Right now the Roku Express Streaming Stick is available to buy at Currys for a discounted price of £19.99. You can also buy one of the more advanced versions of the device such as the Roku Express 4K and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

For a closer look at these devices check out what is Roku? and our guide to the best streaming devices, but for now, here are the different steaming sticks on sale:

Roku Express | £19.99

Roku Express 4k | £39.99

Roku Streaming Stick 4K | £49.99

How to buy brand-new Roku smart TVs in UK

The new Roku smart TVs are exclusively on sale at Currys thanks to the partnership between Roku and Currys-owned brand JVC.

The smart TVs can stream a range of services including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more. They also feature a customisable home screen, an easy-to-use voice control remote and superior HDR10 picture quality.

The TV range between 24 to 43 inches, with prices starting at £169.99. Here are the different options to buy:

JVC Roku Smart 24 inch | £169.99

JVC Roku Smart 32 inch | £249.99

JVC Roku Smart 4o inch | £299.99

JVC Roku Smart 43 inch | £329.99

