Don’t Look Up: Release date, trailer, cast for Netflix disaster romp

Netflix is no stranger to star-studded prestige films after successes such as The Irishman and The Trial of the Chicago 7 – but Don’t Look Up might just be their starriest yet.

Advertisement

From Oscar-winning director Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up takes a classic disaster movie premise of a comet heading towards Earth – only this time, no one seems to care.

It’s up to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence to go on a press tour of all things to warn the public – where they encounter a who’s who of acclaimed actors including Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix‘s Don’t Look Up.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Don’t Look Up release date

Likely due to its stacked cast, Don’t Look Up is one of the few Netflix films that will get a cinema release on Friday 10th December 2021.

It will then drop on Netflix two weeks later on Christmas Eve 2021.

Don’t Look Up cast

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead an absolutely packed cast, with both actors returning to a lead role after several quiet years.

They will be joined by – wait for it – Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street), Rob Morgan (Daredevil), Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies), Tyler Perry (Gone Girl), Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men), Michael Chiklis (The Shield), and Tomer Sisley (Messiah).

If that wasn’t enough, legendary actresses Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep will also be appearing in the film, as well as singers Ariana Grande and Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi.

A cast this impressive is likely in no small part due to the success of director Adam McKay, whose previous films The Big Short and Vice were universally acclaimed and received several Oscar nominations.

Don’t Look Up trailer

The first teaser trailer was released in September 2021, and though brief did feature a glimpse of the film’s huge cast list – and some very nervous breathing from Leonardo DiCaprio.

What is Don’t Look Up about?

A disaster film unlike any other, Don’t Look Up follows astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) as they discover a comet on a direct collision course with Earth. Naturally, they take this news to President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her fawning Chief of Staff Jason (Jonah Hill) – who, to their surprise have heard enough apocalypse stories and are indifferent on the matter.

Therefore, with the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall must go on a press tour to save humanity, which puts them on a collision course with all sorts of eccentric media personalities including morning show hosts Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months left until impact, it soon no longer funny how unwilling people are to pay attention – what will it take for the world to look up?

While a disaster film on the surface, much like McKay’s other work Don’t Look Up is a black comedy at heart, which will be taking aim at the24-hour news cycle and social media in particular, as well as acting as an allegory for climate change and how we communicate.

Advertisement

Don’t Look Up will be released in the UK on 10th December 2021. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub.