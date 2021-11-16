Don’t Look Up trailer: Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio raise the alarm
This Netflix film’s cast also includes Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande.
Published:
How much longer will humanity need before they wake up to impending doom?
This not-so-subtle question is the focus of Adam McKay’s new satirical comedy film Don’t Look Up.
This all-star apocalyptic odyssey through the fake news generation has now released even more footage with a new trailer on Tuesday (16th November).
The footage sees Jennifer Lawrence display bold red locks and a severe fringe as her character lets the anger out on the ignorance around her.
In addition to this, a new poster for the film has also been released, which you can see further down.
The film focuses on astronomy student Kate Dibiasky, portrayed by Academy Award winner Lawrence, who teams up with her professor Dr Randall Mindy (fellow Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio) to warn the world of an incoming comet that will have a devastating collision with Earth.
As the pair begin their quest to raise the alarm, however, they find that much of the world just does not care about impending doom and would rather live in ignorance in the run-up to the apocalypse.
As the human race faces only six more months of existence, Kate and Randall do all they can to get everyone to wake up to the devastation on the way.
Triple Academy Award winner Meryl Streep appears in the film as the unbothered President Orlean, while Jonah Hill portrays her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason Orlean.
Elsewhere, double Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry star as the incredibly chirpy – verging on ignorant – morning show hosts of The Daily Beat, named Brie and Jack, respectively.
Based on truly possible events ☄️🌎 🙃 👆 #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/uj7TSrnKNr— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 16, 2021
The film’s cast also features Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley.
Don’t Look Up is released in UK cinemas on 10th December 2021 and is released on Netflix UK on 24th December 2021.