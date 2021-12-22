Meet the cast of Don’t Look Up

You’d be hard-pressed to find a cast more star-studded than that assembled for Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay’s brand new apocalypse allegory which lands on Netflix on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

Multiple Oscar winners including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance and Cate Blanchett all have starring roles in the film, while other big names such as Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, and Ariana Grande also feature.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the glittering ensemble, including who they’re playing and where you might have seen them before.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Dr. Randall Mindy

Netflix

Who is Randall Mindy? A low-level astronomer working as a Professor at Michigan State University, who suddenly becomes something of a celebrity when one of his students makes a startling discovery.

What else has Leonardo DiCaprio been in? Since first emerging in the 1990s Leonardo DiCaprio has become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet – being nominated for six Academy Awards, and winning once for The Revenant. Other iconic roles include Romeo + Juliet, Titanic, Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, The Departed, inception, Shutter Island, Django Unchained, The Wolf of Wall Street and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lawrence plays Kate Dibiasky

Netflix

Who is Kate Dibiasky? Another low-level astronomer, Kate is a Ph.D. student at Michigan State University – who one night discovers a comet that is heading directly for the Earth’s atmosphere.

What else has Jennifer Lawrence been in? Lawrence shot to fame following an Oscar-nominated turn in Winter’s Bone in 2010 and cemented her reputation as a rising star playing Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games series. She’s won an Academy Award for her turn in Silver Linings Playbook and received further nominations for American Hustle and Joy. Other prominent roles include Passengers, mother! and Red Sparrow as well as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique in multiple X-Men films.

Meryl Streep plays President Janie Orlean

Netflix

Who is President Janie Orlean? The President of the United States, Orelan is a vain woman who initially downplays the catastrophe – scared it will impact on the upcoming midterm elections.

What else has Meryl Streep been in? One of the most decorated actors of all time, Streep has been nominated for an incredible 21 Oscars, winning three – the joint highest for any actress alongside Katherine Hepburn. Highlights from her varied and glittering big-screen career include roles in The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, Death Becomes Her, The Bridges of Madison County, Adaptation, The Hours,The Devil Wears Prada, Doubt,Mamma Mia!, Julie & Julia, It’s Complicated, The Iron Lady, Into the Woods, The Post and Little Women while she’s also had acclaimed TV roles in Angels in America and Big Little Lies.

Cate Blanchett plays Brie Evantee

Netflix

Who is Brie Evantee? A popular TV host who takes a shine to Randall when he appears as a guest on her show, The Daily Rip.

What else has Cate Blanchett been in? Another hugely successful star, Blanchett has won two Oscars, for her turns in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, and has been nominated on a further five occasions, for Elizabeth, Notes on a Scandal, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, I’m Not There, and Carol. She also played Galadriel in all 3 The Lord of the Rings films, while other credits include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Cinderella, Thor: Ragnarok and Ocean’s 8.

Rob Morgan plays Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe

Netflix

Who is Tedd Oglethorpe? A scientist and head of NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, who aids Kate and Randall on their quest

What else has Rob Morgan been in? Morgan has picked up a wealth of impressive credits in his career, perhaps most prominently as Turk Barrett in various Netflix Marvel shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher. Film roles include Mudbound, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Just Mercy, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Jonah Hill plays Jason Orlean

Netflix

Who is Jason Orlean? President Orlean’s son and Chief of Staff, Jason doesn’t tend to take things very seriously – and is very under-qualified for his job.

What else has Jonah Hill been in? Hill first made his name as a comedy actor in films such as Superbad, Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Funny People and 21 Jump Street before branching out into more dramatic fare in films such as Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street – both of which earned him Oscar nominations. He made his directorial debut with Mid90s in 2018 and other recent appearances include The Beach Bum, Richard Jewell and Netflix series Maniac.

Mark Rylance plays Peter Isherwell

Netflix

Who is Peter Isherwell? A tech billionaire and the founder of a mobile phone company named BASH, Isherwell has an idea for how he can turn the comet to his advantage.

What else has Mark Rylance been in? An acclaimed star of stage and screen, Rylance won an Oscar for his supporting role in Bridge of Spies, and other prominent film roles include The BFG, Dunkirk, Ready Player One and The Trial of the Chicago 7. He’s also been nominated for eight Olivier Awards, winning two, and five Tony Awards, winning three.

Tyler Perry plays Jack Bremmer

Netflix

Who is Jack Bremmer? Bree’s co-host on The Daily Rip.

What else has Tyler Perry been in? Perry is a prolific writer, actor and director whose most well-known work includes Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and The Haves and the Have Nots.

Timothée Chalamet plays Yule

Netflix

Who is Yule? A skateboarding kid who becomes a fan of Kate’s when he sees her appearing on talk shows to discuss the comet.

What else has Timothée Chalamet been in? After briefly appearing on Homeland, Chalamet broke out with his Oscar-nominated role in Call Me By Your Name, and has since become one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars, with appearances including Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, The King, Little Women, The French Dispatch and Dune.

Ron Perlman plays Benedict Drask

Netflix

Who is Benedict Drask? A controversial army veteran who is chosen by the US government to be sent into space and stop the comet from colliding with Earth.

What else has Ron Perlman been in? Perlman is well known for an array of big screen roles including The City of Lost Children, Alien Resurrection, Drive, Pacific Rim, and the title role in Hellboy and its sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army. He also played Clay Morrow on the television series Sons of Anarchy and Vincent on the CBS series Beauty and the Beast, for which he won a Golden Globe Award.

Ariana Grande plays Riley Bina

Netflix

Who is Riley Bina? A popular singer whose recent break-up has caused much media attention – more so than the threat of the comet.

What else has Ariana Grande been in? Grande is most well-known for her hugely succefully career in pop music, with her only previous live action film role being a cameo appearance in Zoolander 2.

Scott Mescudi plays DJ Chello

Netflix

Who is DJ Chello? A rapper and music producer who has recently ended his relationship with Riley.

What else has Scott Medcudi been in? More commonly known as Kid Cudi, Mescudi is another star better known for his music work than his acting, but previous film appearances include Need for Speed, The Ever After and Entourage, as well as several appearances playing himself – including recently in Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Himesh Patel plays Phillip

Netflix

Who is Phillip? Kate’s boyfriend, who works as a digital journalist for a popular website.

What else has Hisseh Patel been in? Patel will be well known to UK viewers for his long-term role as Tamwar Masood on EastEnders from 2007 to 2016, while he has since launched a successful Hollywood career – with prominent roles in Yesterday, Tenet and the HBO comedy series Avenue 5.

Also included in the cast are: Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) as June Mindy, Michael Chiklis (The Shield) as Dan Pawketty, Tomer Sisley (Messiah) as Adul Grelio, Paul Guilfoyle (CSI) as General Themes, Robert Joy (CSI: NY) as Congressman Tenant, Robert Radochia (Odyssey) as Evan Mindy, Conor Sweeney (Father’s Day) as Marshall Mindy, Ross Partridge (Stranger Things) as Keith Ollens, Liev Schreiber (Scream) as Bash Narrator, Sarah Silverman (School of Rock) as Sarah Benterman, Jon Glaser (Girls) as Meow Man, Jonathan Rivera as Mexican Son, Aldo Rivera as Mexican Dad and Chris Evans (Captain America) in a cameo as Devin Peters.

Advertisement

Don’t Look Up is released on Netflix on Friday 24th December 2021. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub.