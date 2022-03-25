How to watch CODA – is it streaming?

A remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier, CODA tells the story of Ruby Rossi, a child of Deaf adults who attempts to pursue her passion as a singer while continuing to support her family in their fishing business.

In recent weeks Sian Heder's drama CODA has emerged as a major player in the awards race – with some pundits even tipping it to take home Best Picture after a big win at the PGA Awards .

The film has already made history – with star Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to win a BAFTA in a major category – and it will be hoping for even more glory at the Oscars this weekend.

If you've not got round to watching it yet but would like to do so, you can read on for everything you need to know about how to view CODA.

How to watch CODA online

Although it did have a short theatrical window, CODA has always been primarily a streaming movie – and as such, it is very easy to watch online, provided you have an Apple TV Plus subscription.

After premiering to rave reviews at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Apple quickly snapped up the distribution rights for a festival record fee of $25 million last year, and it has since been billed as an Apple original film.

It was added to the streaming service on Friday 13th August, and later became the first Apple film to score a nod for Best Picture.

If you're not yet a subscriber, you can sign up for Apple TV+ for £4.99 a month –and there's also the option of a one-week free trial.

Is CODA available on Netflix?

CODA is not available on Netflix.

As it's an Apple original, the film is exclusive to the streamer and therefore won't be available on any platforms – so signing up for Apple TV Plus is you're only opportunity to watch the film at present.

It's possible that its Oscar success could see some big-screen showings put on around the country at some point in the future, but this is just guesswork at this point and nothing has been confirmed.

Is there a CODA DVD and Blu-ray release?

It's not completely unheard of for streaming films to be given a physical media release, but as yet there's no indication that this will be the case for CODA.

Should that change, we'll update this page accordingly with all the relevant details.

