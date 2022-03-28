The film saw off competition from the likes of The Power of the Dog , Dune and Belfast to be crowned Best Picture winner, picking up all three of the awards it was nominated for.

The Oscars have come round again – and this year it was Apple TV+ drama CODA which took home the main prize on the night.

Other big winners on the night included Will Smith and Jessica Chastain, who won Best Actor and Best Actress respectively for their turns in King Richard and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) was named as Best Director.

Meanwhile, the Supporting Actor and Actress awards were won by CODA's Troy Kotsur and West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, as Sir Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) was honoured with Best Original Screenplay and Siân Heder (CODA) won the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Outside of the actual award-giving, the most talked about moment of the night came when eventual Best Actor winner Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, after he made a joke referring to wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.

You can find the full list of winners – along with all the other nominees – below.

Oscars 2022 winners: Full list of Academy Award winners

Best Picture

WINNER: CODA

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

WINNER: Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Actor

Will Smith in King Richard Anne Marie FOX

WINNER: Will Smith – King Richard

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick... Boom!

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

WINNER: Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Troy Kotsur – CODA

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J. K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Ariana DeBose as Anita in West Side Story.

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up – Adam McKay and David Sirota

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: CODA – Sian Heder

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Best Animated Feature Film

Disney's Encanto Disney

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER: Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

WINNER: The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

BoxBallet

Robin Robin

Best Sound

Rebecca Ferguson and Timothee Chalamet in Dune Warner Bros/YouTube

WINNER: Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best Production Design

WINNER: Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story – Janusz Kamiński

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best Costume Design

Emma Stone in Cruella Disney

WINNER: Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune – Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Dune – Joe Walker

Don't Look Up – Hank Corwin

King Richard – Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick... Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time to Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

