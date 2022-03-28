Oscar winners 2022: CODA, Dune and Will Smith win major awards
Other winners included Sir Kenneth Branagh and Disney flicks Encanto and Cruella.
The Oscars have come round again – and this year it was Apple TV+ drama CODA which took home the main prize on the night.
The film saw off competition from the likes of The Power of the Dog, Dune and Belfast to be crowned Best Picture winner, picking up all three of the awards it was nominated for.
Other big winners on the night included Will Smith and Jessica Chastain, who won Best Actor and Best Actress respectively for their turns in King Richard and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) was named as Best Director.
Meanwhile, the Supporting Actor and Actress awards were won by CODA's Troy Kotsur and West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, as Sir Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) was honoured with Best Original Screenplay and Siân Heder (CODA) won the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Outside of the actual award-giving, the most talked about moment of the night came when eventual Best Actor winner Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, after he made a joke referring to wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.
You can find the full list of winners – along with all the other nominees – below.
Oscars 2022 winners: Full list of Academy Award winners
Best Picture
WINNER: CODA
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
WINNER: Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best Actor
WINNER: Will Smith – King Richard
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick... Boom!
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
WINNER: Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Troy Kotsur – CODA
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J. K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up – Adam McKay and David Sirota
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: CODA – Sian Heder
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary Feature
WINNER: Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Writing with Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
WINNER: The Queen of Basketball
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Live Action Short Film
WINNER: The Long Goodbye
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: The Windshield Wiper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
BoxBallet
Robin Robin
Best Sound
WINNER: Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Best Production Design
WINNER: Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Dune – Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story – Janusz Kamiński
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Dune – Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
West Side Story – Paul Tazewell
Best Film Editing
WINNER: Dune – Joe Walker
Don't Look Up – Hank Corwin
King Richard – Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras
Tick, Tick... Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
No Time to Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
