How to watch King Richard – is it streaming?

The film is already tipped for a win in the Best Actor category for Will Smith ( The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ), who leads the King Richard cast as the famous Williams sisters' father Richard Williams, their first tennis coach.

The Oscar-nominated sports biopic King Richard – charting the rise of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams through their father's eyes – is available now to watch ahead of this weekend's Oscars .

The real tennis champion Serena Williams described seeing the film version of her childhood as "surreal", heaping praise on Will Smith's performance as her father.

"No word describes it better than just surreal, just to see these incredible actresses and everyone behind it just putting this all together about our dad's journey, but because of myself and my sister, it really is like, 'Wow, really, OK, are we really something?'” she said.

"It really is super surreal for me and then to have Will play this role as my father and the way he embodied Richard Williams, it took the film to a whole other level. It's so emotional, it's well done and it's a brilliant piece of work."

If you've heard all the hype but haven't been able to catch King Richard yourself yet, you might be wondering where and how you can watch it ahead of the Oscars – read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch King Richard online

King Richard is available to watch on now, costing £4.99 to rent, and £13.99 to buy.

Other online spots offering the film at the same price include Apple TV , YouTube and Google Play.

Is King Richard available free on any streaming platforms?

Not in the UK – at the time of writing King Richard is not available with any subscription streaming service, and can only be accessed if viewers pay a premium fee on the platforms listed above.

In the US, however, the film returned to the streaming service HBO Max on 24th March, just in time for the Oscars weekend.

When is the King Richard DVD and Blu-ray release date?

Physical copies of the film King Richard are already available to purchase, including both the Blu-ray and DVD versions here on Amazon.

