Roar is based on Cecilia Ahern's book of short stories, titled Roar: A Story for Every Woman, and the Apple TV Plus adaptation is billed as "eight stories, one roar. A collection of genre-bending stories told through eight women’s eyes".

Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo star in a fantastical, genre-bending new anthology series told through the eyes of eight different women.

From Glow creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, each of the episodes is a half-hour standalone story from a different woman's perspective.

Alongside Kidman and the Oscar-nominated Erivo, the series also stars a number of other famous faces, including Meera Syal and Glow's Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie.

Read on for everything you need to know about Roar.

Roar release date

Roar will be premiering on 15th April 2022 on Apple TV Plus.

Roar cast

The ensemble cast includes: Meera Syal, Emmy-winner Merritt Wever, Glow's Betty Gilpin, Nicole Kidman, Atypical's Fivel Stewart, Moonrise Kingdom's Kara Hayward, Cynthia Erivo, and Alison Brie.

In the official trailer for Roar, we see glimpses of the individual stories, including Meera Syal's character, who returns her husband to the store she bought him from; Nicola Kidman as a woman who eats photographs; Alison Brie as a murder victim who comes back as a ghost (and still experiences PMS); and Betty Gilpin, whose character's husband literally builds a shelf to display her on.

Is there a trailer for Roar?

Yes, you can watch the zany trailer for Roar below.

