Best movies on Apple TV+

While cinemas are finally open again, sometimes you can’t beat staying in on a rainy evening to stream a movie in your own home – and that’s where Apple TV Plus comes in handy.

Since its launch in 2019, the relatively new streamer has been slowly adding to its collection of movies with originals like Cherry, On the Rocks and Greyhound, which stars Tom Hanks as a US Navy commander.

If you’ve feeling a bit overwhelmed by the amount of films on offer, not to fear – the team at RadioTimes.com have picked out the best and the biggest flicks for you to dive straight into.

Still not subscribed yet? Check out our price guide for Apple TV Plus – or read on for our recommendations for best movies on the platform.

On the Rocks

Apple

Directed by Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks stars Bill Murray (Ghostbusters) and Rashida Jones (The Office) as father-daughter duo Felix and Laura, who begin to suspect Laura’s husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) of being unfaithful. With the help of her longtime playboy father, Laura starts to look into whether her suspicions are correct and as a result, builds a stronger relationship with Felix.

Featuring electric chemistry between its two leads, On the Rocks is a charming comedy-drama which may not stand-out among Coppola’s other titles like Lost in Translation and Marie Antoinette, but is still an enjoyable watch nonetheless.

Greyhound

You’ve seen Tom Hanks as a captain of a hijacked ship and now he’s donning the sailing cap once again to play a US Navy commander in Greyhound – Apple TV Plus’ war film set in the early 1940’s. Based on C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd, Hanks stars as Commander Ernest Krause, a captain in charge of a merchant ship convoy when it’s attacked by submarines in the Battle of the Atlantic in 1942.

Unable to premiere in cinemas due to the pandemic, Greyhound became one of the biggest films to debut on Apple TV Plus last year and with the likes of Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Tom Brittney and Devin Druid rounding out the cast of this war drama, the 90-minute flick is easily up there with the best of 2020 also.

Hala

Apple

While Hala somehow flew under the radar of many film-lovers when it was released in 2019, Minhal Baig’s powerful drama is an insightful take on teenage self-discovery with a terrific performance from rising star Geraldine Viswanathan.

The Blockers star plays the titular Hala Masood, a 17-year-old Pakistani American Muslim girl who struggles to pursue her love of skateboarding whilst dealing with the values of her family and her mother in particular. When she develops a crush on Jesse (Jack Kilmer), a boy at her school, Hala finds herself torn between pleasing her family, who are planning an arranged marriage, and her own wishes.

Cherry

Apple TV+

Tom Holland returns to his dramatic roots in Cherry, an Apple original crime drama from Avengers directors Anthony and Joseph Russo. Based on Nico Walker’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, Cherry stars Holland as a student who enlists in the army to get over a recent breakup and develops PTSD after watching a friend die on duty.

Following Cherry as he becomes addicted to OxyContin and begins to lead a life of crime, the drama is a harrowing look at life for many Americans who return from active duty with horrifying trauma.

Palmer

Apple TV+

Justin Timberlake is back on the big screen in Palmer, a drama from actor and director Fisher Stevens. The Social Network star plays the titular Eddie Palmer, a former high school footballer who has just finished his 12-year prison sentence for theft and attempted murder, and is living with his grandmother (June Squibb) when he takes up a job as a school janitor.

As Palmer tries to piece his life back together post-prison, he forms a friendship with his young neighbour Sam, whose troubled home life threatens to disrupt his education. With Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple and True Detective’s J.D. Evermore putting in impressive performances, Palmer is a touching drama which navigates themes of family and friendship with skill.

The Banker

Apple TV

Starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie and the cinematic legend that is Samuel L. Jackson, The Banker tells the story of Bernard Garrett, who in 1954 wants to get into real estate but struggles due to the racist attitudes of the time. When he meets Joe Morris (Jackson), a wealthy club owner, the two convince a white man to pose as the front of the company in meetings to gain sales.

With Nicholas Hoult, Nia Long, Colm Meaney, Taylor Black and Paul Ben-Victor rounding out the cast, The Banker is a period drama held up by the impressive performances from its stars.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Apple

Arguably one of the biggest pop artists to enter the mainstream over the last three years, Billie Eilish quickly became a household name when her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go shot to the top of the charts. If you’ve ever wondered what went on behind the scenes of her meteoric rise to fame, then Apple documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry now needs to be your next watch.

Starting from the release of Eilish’s song Ocean Eyes and following the 19-year-old as she records her album and meets her idols like Justin Bieber, the documentary is an insightful and enlightening look at the teen’s songwriting process, giving fans access to never-before-seen footage of behind-the-scenes moments from the star’s life and career.

The Elephant Queen

Apple TV

If you can’t get enough of nature documentaries, then it’s worth checking out The Elephant Queen – Apple TV Plus’ film which follows a 50-year-old elephant as she tries to care for her children.

Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen looks at the life of Athena, the matriarch of a herd of elephants in a bucolic area known as The Kingdom. When a drought hits The Kingdom, the herd are forced to leave and travel 200 miles to the next waterhole. A beautifully directed documentary, The Elephant Queen is tense, heartwarming and stressful at times as viewers begin to fall in love with the film’s subjects.

