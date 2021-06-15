The Morning Show season 2 release date confirmed: Cast, trailer and latest news for Apple TV+ show

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return as cutthroat breakfast TV hosts in a second season of Apple TV Plus‘ Emmy-winning drama series, The Morning Show.

The streamer has released a first-look trailer for The Morning Show season two, which also teases the major cast addition of The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies.

Aniston and Witherspoon reprise their roles as TV host Alex Levy and co-anchor Bradley Jackson respectively, and the action will pick up after the pair (and sometime rivals) publicly condemned the morning news show’s toxic and misogynistic culture on live TV at the end of season one.

Steve Carrell will also reprise his role as disgraced broadcast journalist Mitch Kessler, who was Alex’s on-air co-host before he was fired in season one in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal.

Season two is also set to be as topical as season one. While the latter was rewritten in the wake of the #MeToo movement, season two will incorporate the coronavirus pandemic into the plot.

Apple TV Plus has also confirmed that the drama show will return later this year, with an official release date set for September 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Morning Show season two.

When is The Morning Show season 2 out?

CONFIRMED: The Morning Show season two will premiere 17th September 2021 exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for £4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

The Morning Show season 2 plot

Filming for The Morning Show season two’s opening two episodes had reportedly already begun earlier this year in March prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing production to grind to a halt. However, it looks like that when filming resumes in October 2020, the scripts may have changed.

While season one of The Morning Show was rewritten to reflect the #MeToo movement, it seems that season two’s main storyline will be as equally topical, this time focussing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know that they’re also rewriting, which is crazy because that’s what happened in the first season,” series star Mark Duplass told Deadline in August. “They had a whole set of scripts [then] and they rewrote everything to include the #MeToo movement, and now we’ve got other, larger, global phenomenon to deal with. I don’t know what they’re doing but I know they’re rewriting.”

The Morning Show season 2 cast

Apple

All the series leads and regulars are reportedly returning, including Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, host of a popular US morning talk show, and Reese Witherspoon as field reporter Bradley Jackson.

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies will join the cast as a new mentor figure for Bradley: broadcasting icon Laura Peterson.

“Laura started kind of like a Dateline show. She’s a UBA star and an icon at a Diane Sawyer level,” explained show runner Kerry Ehrin in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We wanted to create a mentor figure for Bradley that was somebody who does things differently.”

Also returning from season one are Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry. It’s also confirmed that Steve Carell will reprise his role as Mitch Kessler, Alex’s on-air partner of 15 years who is fired in season one in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal.

The only regular not returning is Gugu Mbatha-Raw (as Hannah), for reasons relating to season one’s plot.

The Morning Show season 2 trailer

Yes, you can watch the teaser trailer for The Morning Show season two (released in June 2021) here.

