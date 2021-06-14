The Morning Show season 2 gets first trailer as release date is confirmed

Star-studded drama The Morning Show is returning to Apple TV+ later this year, with the streamer not only confirming a release date but also dropping a first-look trailer.

Advertisement

The Morning Show season two will officially land on 17th September 2021, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reprising the roles of breakfast TV host Alex Levy and co-anchor Bradley Jackson respectively.

The teaser also confirms that Steve Carell is set to come back as Alex’s former on-air partner Mitch Kessler, who is fired in season one in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal.

Take a peak below:

It looks like the repercussions of Alex and Bradley condemning the glossy morning news show’s toxic and misogynistic culture live will have some pretty serious repercussions for the pair – and the network as a whole.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As well as Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell, returning cast members include Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

There will be a few new faces joining the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning drama too, with The Good Wife’s Julianna Margulies joining the cast as a mentor figure for Witherspoon’s character.

Russian Doll’s Greta Lee also joins as a UBA executive while comedian Hasan Minhaj will play Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show Team.

Holland Taylor will play a savvy chairman of the UBA board. Other new faces include Ruairi O’Connor, Tara Karsian, and Valeria Golino.

Advertisement

The Morning Show is available to watch on Apple TV+. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.