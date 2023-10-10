Two video streaming services which have great series and movies in abundance are Hayu and Lionsgate+. Lionsgate+ is available on Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Roku, and you can watch Hayu via streaming sets such as Roku, Samsung and Fire TV.

However, the simplest way to watch both of the channels is via Amazon Prime Video. Plus, the retailer has a fantastic offer on for a limited time only as part of its Amazon Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza.

Both Hayu and Lionsgate+ are available as add-on channels to your Amazon Prime Video account for £4.99 per month and £5.99 per month, respectively. However, this Big Deal Days, you can save £3.99 when you bundle them together.

This offer is available for Prime subscribers only, and here's how you can get it today.

What is Hayu?

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Hayu. Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

True Crime and Reality TV are arguably some of the most popular genres of television right now, and the revival of Big Brother and the popularity of shows such as Forensic Files, The Staircase, and Netflix's Making a Murderer only support this.

Luckily for you, Hayu is a streaming service which focuses on True Crime and Reality television shows, so you can get your fix in one easy-to-use subscription.

With over 300 shows and 8,000 episodes, Hayu is the perfect option to see you through the winter months — you'd be hard-pressed to run out of things to watch! On Hayu, you can enjoy Reality TV boxsets from the very beginning like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Below Deck, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

On the True Crime front, detectives-in-the-making can stream shows such as Killing Versace: The Hunt for a Serial Killer which is centred around the murder of fashion icon Gianni Versace, plus The Real Murders of Atlanta, Killer Affair, and more.

Sign-up for your seven day free Hayu and Lionsgate Plus trial

Our What is Hayu? article will answer all of your questions about this video streaming service.

What is Lionsgate+?

Watch Nicholas Hoult in The Great Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

After being launched in the US, Lionsgate+ made its way to this side of the pond back in 2018, although eagle-eyed viewers may remember that it came to the UK under a different name: STARZPLAY.

After re-branding to Lionsgate+ in 2022, the streaming service boasts a ton of original and exclusive shows under its new nametag, plus movies which we all know and love, as well as new releases, too.

Some of the top TV shows Lionsgate+ have include The Great starring Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning, the romantic drama Outlander, the Emmy Award-winning Mad Men, and The Act which is based on a shocking true story.

If you're in the mood for something spooky — it is almost Halloween, after all — Lionsgate+ offers horror movies such as SAW, Halloween, and The Grudge Two. However, for the more tame amongst us, you can also watch blockbusters like La La Land starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, as well as Pride and Prejudice, Brotherhood, and more.

Sign-up for your seven day free Hayu and Lionsgate Plus trial

Find out more about this streaming service with our What is Lionsgate Plus? explainer.

Hayu and Lionsgate+ deal: How to get Hayu and Lionsgate+ for less

Hayu and Lionsgate+ are available as add-on channels to your Amazon Prime Video account. Ordinarily, Hayu would set you back £4.99 per month and Lionsgate+ would cost £5.99 per month, taking the total for both streaming services to £10.98 on top of the £8.99 you already pay for Amazon Prime Video.

However, for a limited time only, Amazon is offering Hayu and Lionsgate+ for £6.99 per month for both subscriptions. That's a fantastic £3.99 per month saving.

Remember, Amazon Prime Video comes with a 30 day free trial, and Hayu and Lionsgate+ come with a seven day free trial. So, if there was a time to sign-up for the video streaming services, it's now.

Sign-up for your seven day free Hayu and Lionsgate Plus trial

