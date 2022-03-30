Disney Plus series Moon Knight has finally debuted on the streaming service after a great deal of anticipation.

There's a unique new superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Star Wars franchise star Oscar Isaac leads the Moon Knight cast as museum gift shop employee Steven Grant, who experiences disorientating blackouts and flashes of another life.

Grant soon realises that he shares a body with an alternate personality: a mercenary named Marc Spector.

As get navigates his life having Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), Marc/Steven find various enemies converging on them as they become a warrior and an avatar for the Egyptian deity known as Khonshu.

Now the series has premiered, however, you may be wondering how many episodes there will be in this series.

Here is everything you need to know about Moon Knight's episode count and release schedule.

How many episodes is Moon Knight?

Marvel Studios series Moon Knight will consist of six episodes.

The episodes are expected to run between 30 and 50 minutes.

This matches the length of previous Marvel Studios series on Disney Plus such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye.

WandaVision, which was the first Marvel series on Disney Plus, instead consisted of nine episodes.

Moon Knight episodes release schedule

Moon Knight will release new episodes every Wednesday morning at 8am GMT on Disney Plus.

The following dates are the releases of each episode.

The Goldfish Problem - Wednesday 30th March 2022 TBC - Wednesday 6th April 2022 TBC - Wednesday 13th April 2022 TBC - Wednesday 20th April 2022 TBC - Wednesday 27th April 2022 TBC - Wednesday 4th May 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series is expected to be followed by the teen superheroine series Ms Marvel, which is due the month after Moon Knight concludes on Disney Plus.

Who appears in Moon Knight?

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant and Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow in Marvel Studios' MOON KNIGHT, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Csaba Aknay

In addition to Oscar Isaac, who portrays Moon Knight/Marc Spector/Steven Grant, the main cast also features May Calamawy as archaeologist Layla El-Faouly.

Elsewhere, Karim El Hakim portrays the physical form of the deity Khonshu, while F. Murray Abraham provides the voice to the imperious Egyptian god.

Finally, Ethan Hawke portrays the series' chief antagonist and zealous cult leader Arthur Harrow.

Later in the run, fans can also expect the late French actor Gaspard Ulliel to debut as antique collector Anton Mogart aka Midnight Man.

Moon Knight releases new episodes on Disney Plus on Wednesdays – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

