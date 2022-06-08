By now, you've likely already binge-watched your way through Stranger Things Season 4 and are eagerly waiting for Season 4 Volume 2 of the Netflix show. And with Part 2 out in July, you haven't got long to wait.

But what will you do when you inevitably power through the remaining episodes in less than 48 hours? Fortunately for you, there's a new Stranger Things experience coming to London this summer.

Themed around the Hawkins Lab, this immersive show follows a brand-new, exclusive storyline with you at the centre.

What is Stranger Things: The Experience?

Stranger Things: The Experience is an immersive show centred around the Hawkins Lab. The experience makes you the hero of a new, exclusive Stranger Things story.

You'll also get to experience a range of '80s-themed locations such as Scoops Ahoy, plus there will be merchandise, food and drink, and plenty of opportunities to take photos.

The immersive element of Stranger Things: The Experience lasts about an hour but you can continue to explore the rest of the activities for as long as you like.

Where is Stranger Things: The Experience?

Stranger Things: The Experience is taking place at Troubadour Brent Cross Studios in London.

The nearest underground station is Brent Cross, which is on the Northern Line and about a 10-minute walk from the studios.

There are also similar experiences happening in New York and San Francisco.

How to buy tickets for Stranger Things: The Experience

Tickets for Stranger Things: The Experience are on sale now at Fever.

Ticket prices start £36 for children (5-17 years) and £59 for adults. However, if you're going in a big group you can save a little money by getting a group bundle, which works out at £48 a person.

For a slightly higher price of £99, you can buy a VIP ticket that also gets you a complimentary drink, a special Stranger Things gift, and front-of-the-line treatment.

The experience is running from 19th August until 30th October. Because it's a limited run, we expect tickets to sell out fast. We suggest booking soon rather than later to avoid disappointment.

