Last Black Friday, we saw up to 40% off LEGO sets, including the Star Wars Chewbacca set and Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb set at Amazon, 40% off LEGO sets, advent calendars and toys at the official LEGO store, and up to 25% off off LEGO Star Wars, Marvel and Harry Potter models at Hamleys.

This year looks to be following the same trend, especially now Amazon has unleashed their incredible deals on us, we've also found offers at plenty of other reputable UK retailers such as Very and Zavvi too.

Let's take a look at the top early LEGO Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Jump to:

Which UK retailers have LEGO Black Friday deals?

At the time of writing (Thursday 21st November) Amazon has just launched their LEGO Black Friday deals, but here's the rest of the retailers with sales.

Is LEGO discounted for Black Friday?

Yes, LEGO is discounted for Black Friday.

Already we're seeing brilliant LEGO sets discounted in the Black Friday sales from UK retailers such as LEGO, Very, Amazon, JD Williams, John Lewis and The Entertainer.

In 2023, LEGO penned its Black Friday event as its 'biggest Black Friday sale ever', according to the official website. With discounts on newly released sets as well as old favourites, LEGO hosted plenty of deals to choose from, and this year doesn't look any different.

How long does the LEGO Black Friday sale last?

At the time of writing (Tuesday 12th November), LEGO has on its website that you should 'come back soon for more great offers and gifts with purchase' for the Black Friday 2024 sale.

Eager shoppers will be pleased to know that there is also a Cyber Monday page on the LEGO site, so the sales event will extend until this deals day, which this year falls on Monday 2nd December.

However, we have seen some early deals on various LEGO sets, and we've included the best ones below.

Best LEGO Black Friday deals in UK

LEGO Harry Potter Black Friday deals

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle | £149.99 £114.99 (save £35 or 23%)

LEGO

What's the deal: The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts set is now available for £35, taking the cost from £149.99 to £114.99.

Why we chose it: This is a favourite of ours, made up of a whopping 2,660 pieces, this set comes with hundreds of tiny details like the lake, the Durmstrang Ship, even the owlery.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle for £149.99 £114.99 (save £35 or 23%) at Very

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Big Collectable set | £409.99 £306.99 (save £103 or 25%)

LEGO

What's the deal: It's another Hogwarts set! And this one is the big one, with over 6,000 pieces and dozens of detailed interiors from the Great Hall to the Chamber of Secrets. Plus, there's Hagrid's Hut, the Whomping Willow and even buildable stained glass windows.

Why we chose it: If the last set was for Harry Potter fans, this one is for those who consider themselves real wizards and witches.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Big Collectable set for £409.99 £306.99 (save £103 or 25%) at Amazon

Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat | £89.99 £49.99 (save £40 or 44%)

LEGO LEGO

What's the deal: This hugely popular Harry Potter LEGO set currently has 44% off the RRP, taking the price from £89.99 to £49.99. With the LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat only becoming available to pre-order in February this year, this is a fantastic saving, and we'll explain why.

Why we chose it: This buildable Harry Potter-themed set will make a magical gift for a friend or family member (if you can bear to part with it), as it's an 18+, 561-piece, fairly challenging build, and can also be displayed in their home. LEGO sets with a big fanbase, such as Harry Potter, always prove popular, so we're thrilled to see a discount on this 2024 set.

Buy Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat for £89.99 £49.99 (save £40 or 44%) at Very

LEGO Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf | £24.99 £14.99 (save £10 or 40%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This very popular LEGO Dobby set is on sale for £14.99, saving you £10 or 40%.

Why we chose it: This adorable Dobby figure comes with a lavender cake (to be dropped on Aunt Petunia's head) as well as Tom Riddle's diary and of course, the sock that freed him.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf for £24.99 £14.99 (save £8 or 40%) at Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum 2-in-1 Set | £62.99 £46.99 (save £16 or 25%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This set, now on sale for £46.99, can be built into two different Patronuses from the Harry Potter franchise: Harry's stag and Lupin's wolf.

Why we chose it: This a beautiful and, for Harry Potter lovers, emotional set which makes the Patronuses of two beloved characters. You can change it up for whoever you love more that month and play with their mini figures.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum 2-in-1 Set for £62.99 £46.99 (save £16 or 25%) at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Black Friday deals

LEGO Darth Vader helmet | £69.99 £44.99 (save £25 or 36%)

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Set. Amazon

What's the deal: Get 36% off this LEGO Darth Vader helmet, which you can now buy for £44.99.

Why we chose it: Display this set and show off your love of Star Wars. With intricate details from Vader's iconic helmet, it's the perfect project and art piece.

Buy LEGO Darth Vader helmet for £69.99 £44.99 (save £25 or 36%) at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 Model Set | £89.99 £62.99 (save £27 or 30%)

Amazon

What's the deal: Save £27 or 30% on this LEGO R2-D2 model, now £62.99.

Why we chose it: R2-D2 is iconic for a reason, his design is instantly recognisable and, let's face it adorable, so this set is perfect for display.

Buy LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 Model Set for £89.99 £62.99 (save £27 or 30%) at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Droideka Set | £59.99 £41.99 (save £18 or 30%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This Droidkeda set has been reduced by £18, taking the cost to £41.99.

Why we chose it: For a set this detailed, moveable and that comes with a special 25th anniversary plaque, 30% off seems more than acceptable.

Buy LEGO Star Wars Droideka Set for £59.99 £41.99 (save £18 or 30%) at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor | £199.99 £169.99 (save £30 or 15%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This LEGO TIE Interceptor is now £30 off, taking the price to £169.99.

Why we chose it: This LEGO TIE Interceptor is perfect for displaying on a shelf or Star Wars battleground. Plus, it comes with a Pilot Minifigure and Droid Figure.

Buy LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor for £199.99 £169.99 (save £30 or 15%) at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer | £149.99 £126.99 (save £23 or 15%)

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Starship Amazon

What's the deal: Don't miss out on 15% off this Imperial Star Destroyer, now available for £126.99.

Why we chose it: You don't get much better than the Imperial Star Destroyer with iconic mini-figures: Darth Vader and Commander Praji, as well as an Imperial Gunner, Imperial Navy Trooper, Stormtrooper and a 25th anniversary Cal Kestis. The ship two spring-loaded shooters and a lift-off top panel and foldout side panels for inside access.

Buy LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer for £149.99 £126.99 (save £23 or 15%) at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar | £29.99 £20.99 (save £9.99 or 33%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This LEGO Star Wars advent calendar is on sale for £20.99, after being reduced by £9.99.

Why we chose it: LEGO advent calendars are a great alternative to the usual chocolate offerings, and this one is a particular treat, with mini-figures of all your favourite characters and props including Luke, Leia and Ahsoka.

Buy LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for £29.99 £20.99 (save £9.99 or 33%) at Amazon

You can also grab a discount on some of LEGO's other advent calendars:

LEGO Disney Black Friday deals

LEGO Disney Young Simba | £144.99 £82 (save £32.99 or 28%)

Young Simba LEGO

What's the deal: Amazon has dropped the price of this LEGO Simba set to £82 from £144.99, saving you over £30.

Why we chose it: This 3D model has over 1,400 pieces and perfectly encapsulates your favourite Disney cat.

Buy LEGO Disney Young Simba for £114.99 £82 (save £32.99 or 28%) at John Lewis

LEGO ART The Amazing Spider-Man | £169.99 £114.99 (save £55 or 38%)

LEGO

What's the deal: You can now get this LEGO Art Spider-Man painting for £115 instead of £170, saving you £55.

Why we chose it: Display Spidey on your desk, your wall or wherever you like! He's 3D and comes with webs and a vibrant green background.

Buy LEGO ART The Amazing Spider-Man for £ 169.99 £114.99 (save £55 or 38%) at Very

LEGO Disney Pixar Up House | £49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 28%)

LEGO Up House LEGO

What's the deal: This set from the Pixar movie Up is on sale for £34.99, down from £49.99.

Why we chose it: This set is both beautiful, and will probably remind you of the biggest cry you've ever had. It comes with 598 pieces and mini-figures of Carl Fredricksen and Russell, plus a mini Doug.

Buy LEGO Disney Pixar ‘Up’ House for £49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 28%) at Very

LEGO Disney Stitch | £59.99 £43.99 (save £16 or 27%)

Stitch LEGO

What's the deal: This moveable LEGO Stitch set is now £16 less at Very.

Why we chose it: Stitch is still one of the most popular Disney characters around and, with a live action movie coming, this a great present for all the fans.

Buy LEGO Disney Stitch for £59.99 £43.99 (save £16 or 27%) at Very

Marvel The Avengers vs The Leviathan | £44.99 £35.99

LEGO Store via Amazon

What's the deal: For a limited time only this Black Friday, you can save 20% on the Marvel The Avengers vs. The Leviathan LEGO set, taking the price from £44.99 to £35.99.

Why we chose it: If you're buying a gift for a superhero fan, few LEGO sets will be better suited than The Avengers vs The Leviathan model. The LEGO set is based on the final battle scene in Marvel Studios’ Marvel: The Avengers, where the Avengers must save the city from an attack by the Leviathan. The LEGO model is brilliant for children aged seven and over, and includes Captain America, Black Widow, Loki and Chitauri minifigures, as well as a Hulk figure.

Buy Marvel The Avengers vs. The Leviathan for £44.99 £35.99 (save £9 or 20%) at Amazon

King Magnifico's Castle | £84.99 £50.99

LEGO

What's the deal: With the help of With Disney’s Asha, King Magnifico, Dahlia and Star, your little one can build King Magnifico's Castle, and did we mention it currently has 40% off? This LEGO model has been reduced from £84.99 to £50.99, saving you £34.

Why we chose it: This just might be your last chance to secure King Magnifico's Castle as the LEGO website says this model is 'retiring soon', so snap it up while you can.

Buy King Magnifico's Castle for £84.99 £50.99 (save £34 or 40%) at LEGO

LEGO Disney 100 Years of Disney | £49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 30%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This set was made in honour of Disney's 100th anniversary and is now on sale for £34.99.

Why we chose it: You can celebrate all your favourite Disney characters and 100 years of magic with this colourful set. There are actually 72 mosaic designs to create with clear instructions for each – how many will you make?

Buy LEGO Disney 100 Years of Disney for £49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 30%) at Amazon

LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet | £59.99 £49.99 (save £10 or 17%)

Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon has reduced this LEGO Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet by £10, taking it down to £49.99.

Why we chose it: With this set you can recreate one of the most iconic moments in Avengers history (you know the one!). The gauntlet has fully moveable fingers and can be proudly displayed on its own stand.

Buy LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet for £59.99 £49.99 (save £10 or 17%) at Amazon

LEGO gaming Black Friday deals

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser | £229.99 £159.99 (save £70 or 30%)

LEGO

What's the deal: Bowser has been slashed! Not by Mario but by Very, who has put the price of this LEGO set down by £70.

Why we chose it: Fans of Mario or Nintendo will love this Bowser set, which is moveable and comes with a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser’s head and neck movements.

Buy LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser for £229.99 £159.99 (save £70 or 30%) at Very

LEGO Minecraft The Fox Lodge | £17.99 £11.99 (save £6 or 33%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This Minecraft Fox Lodge is on sale for £11.99, down from £17.99.

Why we chose it: If you have a mini Minecraft fan, this set is cute, simple to build and fun to display.

Buy LEGO Minecraft The Fox Lodge for £17.99 £11.99 (save £6 or 33%) at Very

LEGO Minecraft The Frog House | £49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 30%)

LEGO

What's the deal: You can get £15 off this Minecraft set, now priced at £34.99.

Why we chose it: Let's take the Minecraft obsession up a notch with this one, it comes with Creepers, Zombies, Diamond Swords, a mini farm and so much more.

Buy LEGO Minecraft The Frog House for £49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 30%) at Amazon

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech | £29.99 £18.49 (save £11.50 or 38%)

Amazon

What's the deal: Save £11 or 38% on this LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog set at Amazon.

Why we chose it: Sonic fans will be obsessed with this set which includes a buildable Mech action figure with dual blasters, a glider and a Master Emerald, plus Knuckles and Rouge the Bat.

Buy LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech for £29.99 £18.49 (save £11.50 or 38%) at Amazon

LEGO Technic Black Friday deals

LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance | £189.99 £139.99 (save £50 or 26%)

LEGO via Hamleys

What's the deal: Attention all Formula One fans, we have a deal for you: save £50 (or 26%) when you purchase the LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance for £139.99 instead of £189.99.

Why we chose it: Do you know someone who has a need for speed? The LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance is rewarding gift for fans of F1. This 1:8 replica scale model car is a challenging build with its 1,642-pieces, and it's aimed at adults aged 18 and over.

Buy LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance for £189.99 £139.99 (save £50 or 26%) at Very

LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car | £169.99 £127.99 (save £42 or 24%)

John Lewis

What's the deal: You can get this LEGO Mclaren race car for £127.99 instead of £169.99 at Very.

Why we chose it: This 1,432-piece set is ideal for fans of Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri. With its bright orange and blue colour scheme it will stand out on any bookshelf or display.

Buy LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car for £ 169.99 £127.99 (save £42 or 24%) at Very

LEGO TechnicNEOM McLaren Extreme E Race Car | £20.99 £13.99 (save £7 or 35%)

LEGO

What's the deal: Save £7 on this TechnicNEOM Extreme E Race Car, with movable parts and a pull back motor.

Why we chose it: If you're looking for off-road thrills, this Extreme E Race Car is just the thing.

Buy LEGO TechnicNEOM McLaren Extreme E Race Car for £20.99 £13.99 (save £7 or 35%) at Very

LEGO Technic2022 Ford GT Car Set | £104.99 £74.99 (save £30 or 28%)

LEGO

What's the deal: Get £30 (or 28%) off this Ford Technic set, now on sale for £74.99.

Why we chose it: Not everyone who likes cars is an F1 fan, so make sure you jump on this sleek Ford GT model while it's on sale.

Buy LEGO Technic2022 Ford GT Car Set for £104.99 £74.99 (save £30 or 28%) at Very

LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane | £579.99 £429.99 (save £150 or 25%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO Technic crane has been dropped by a whole £150, taking it from £579.99 to £429.99.

Why we chose it: If you want a big challenge, try this crane set with 2,883 pieces. The crane is fully operational with a winch, claw, caterpillar tracks and so much more.

Buy LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane for £579.99 £429.99 (save £150 or 25%) at Zavvi

LEGO plants Black Friday deals

LEGO Botanicals Tiny Plants | £44.99 £34.99 (save £10 or 22%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO Icons Tiny Plants set is on sale for £32.99, down from £44.99.

Why we chose it: This 758-piece LEGO set turns into nine mini LEGO plants which include cacti, succulents, Venus fly traps and more.

Buy LEGO Botanicals Tiny Plants for £44.99 £32.99 (save £12 or 22%) at Very

LEGO Orchid Plant & Flowers Set | £44.99 £35.99

LEGO

What's the deal: This Black Friday, Hamleys is offering a brilliant sale; selected LEGO sets have 20% off and you can get an extra 10% off with the code NEW10 on orders over £40. In this particular deal, you can save £9 on this LEGO Orchid Plant & Flowers Set, taking the price from £44.99 to £35.99.

Why we chose it: LEGO sets like this one are brilliant mindful activities for busy adults, and the Orchid Plant & Flowers Set can be displayed around the home, too. Plus, if you're buying more than one present, you can make use of the NEW10 discount code.

Buy LEGO Orchid Plant & Flowers Set for £44.99 £35.99 (save £9 or 20%) at Hamleys

LEGO Botanicals Flower Bouquet | £54.99 £39.99 (save £15 or 27%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO bouquet is now available for £15 off, taking the cost to £39.99.

Why we chose it: Give this to someone special or display in your own vase, either way this is a beautiful set that will last you a lifetime.

Buy LEGO Botanicals Flower Bouquet for £54.99 £39.99 (save £15 or 27%) at Very

LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses | £ 54.99 £40.99 (save £14 or 25%)

LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO Rose bouquet is now £40.99 after being reduced by £14.

Why we chose it: This is the ultimate romantic gift – A bunch of roses that won't die or wilt, what more could you want?

Buy LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses for £ 54.99 £40.99 (save £14 or 25%) at Amazon

LEGO Bonsai Tree | £44.99 £33.74 (save £11.25 or 15%)

What's the deal: This LEGO Bonsai tree is available for £11 off at John Lewis.

Why we chose it: This set is a classic at this point. You can either decorate it with summer green leaves or spring pink blossom. Then, display it anywhere you like.

Buy LEGO Bonsai Tree for £44.99 £33.74 (save £11.25 or 15%) at John Lewis

LEGO City Black Friday deals

LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set | £139.99 £94.99 (save £45 or 32%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This LEGO train set can now be found at Amazon for £94.99 instead of £139.99.

Why we chose it: We all know someone who loves trains, so imagine how impressed they'll be when they see that this one is remote controlled and can actually move along the tracks once they've built it.

Buy LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set for £139.99 £94.99 (save £45 or 32%) at Amazon

LEGO City Arctic Explorer Ship | £129.99 £91.99 (save £38 or 29%)

Amazon

What's the deal: You can get this LEGO Arctic Ship for £91.99 rather than £129.99, saving you £38.

Why we chose it: This LEGO Arctic Explorer Ship has so much going for it, including a huge boat that actually floats with a Helicopter, a dinghy, a sub, a Viking shipwreck, seven ninifigures and an orca.

Buy LEGO City Arctic Explorer Ship for £129.99 £91.99 (save £38 or 29%) at Amazon

LEGO City Passenger Aeroplane Toy | £89.99 £63.99 (save £26 or 29%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This LEGO City Aeroplane is on sale for £26, taking the price down to £63.99.

Why we chose it: Young kids or plane fanatics will love the detail in this set, and the lives of all the passengers.

Buy LEGO City Passenger Aeroplane Toy for £89.99 £63.99 (save £26 or 29%) at Amazon

