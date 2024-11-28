Some of the best deals include: Three vinyl for £66 and 20% off DVDs when you use the code 'HIDEF20'.

Then there's the merch, TV and film fans will know HMV has fountains of merch from Funko Pop Heads to anniversary figurines and so much more.

They also have great individual savings across tech products like Beats headphones and vinyl turntables, plus 30% and over off major games like Elden Ring.

Below, you'll find all the best deals and discounts from the Black Friday sale, plus a list of particular favourites we've spotted. So get going.

Shop HMV Black Friday sale

Make sure you also take a look at the best Waterstones Black Friday deals.

Jump to:

Best HMV Black Friday deals at a glance

Best HMV Black Friday deals we've found in this year's sale

Use the code 'HIDEF20' for 20% off DVDs

HMV

What's the deal: HMV is running a huge sale on their DVD and Blu-Ray collection, meaning right now you can hundreds of movies and TV shows for 20% off. Simply use the code 'HIDEF20' when you checkout and watch the price fall away.

Some of the highlights include the hottest films of 2024 like Challengers, now available for £7.99, and Dune Part Two, on sale for £15.99. Plus, classic boxsets like The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: Extended Editions, reduced from £44.99 to £35.99, the Mad Max Limited Edition 5-film Collection, for £79.99.

Why we chose it: Yes, streaming is great, but here at RadioTimes.com we never really let go of DVDs and the freedom they give us to watch our favourite shows whenever we like – without the need of yet another subscription.

Shop 20% off DVDs at HMV

Three vinyl for £66

HMV

What's the deal: HMV is offering a bundle of three vinyl for £66. This includes everything from Oasis's Definitely Maybe to AM by the Arctic Monkeys and so much more. Seeing as most vinyl costs £30 on average, you would be saving around £24 with this deal.

Why we chose it: HMV has become known as a number one shop for vinyl. Whether it's movie scores, classic albums, or limited-edition sets from the biggest artists of today, they've got it all. So, the chances are you won't find a better deal on vinyl this side of Christmas.

Shop Three vinyl for £66 at HMV

20% off Doctor Who DVDs

Matt Smith and David Tennant in Doctor Who. BBC

What's the deal: Doctor Who DVDs are also included in the sale when you use the code 'HIDEF20' at checkout. Which means you can save on everything from Doctor Who: Series 1-4 (the 2005 to 2009 era) to 1963 classics like Doctor Who The Celestial Toymaker – now revived through the use of animation and original audio.

Why we chose it: If you're like me, then you still watch Doctor Who the old-fashioned way, which means a big cupboard of DVDs from every era.

Shop 20% off Doctor Who at HMV

20% off Star Trek DVDs

Anson Mount as Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Paramount+

What's the deal: The same 'HIDEF20' code can be used on Star Trek DVDs, like Star Trek the Next Generation: The Complete Seasons 1-7, now available for £71.99 instead of £89.99.

Why we chose it: DVD collections aren't cheap but neither is streaming, so if you're a Trekkie who hasn't been up for downloading Paramount+ or wherever the Star Trek movies are currently kept, now is your chance to make a saving.

Shop 20% off Star Trek at HMV

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

30% off PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch games

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

What's the deal: HMV's Black Friday deals include big savings on gaming, from consoles to accessories and best of all, the games themselves. Some of our favourites include £18 off Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (PS5) and £20 off Star Wars Outlaws (PS5), or if you're a sports fan, you can get EA Sports FC 25 for up to £19 off for the Nintendo Switch and PS5.

Why we chose it: Going Christmas shopping for the gamer in your life? You've got ample opportunity to save money with these deals, no matter what game they want or what console they play on.

Shop 30% off gaming at HMV

Our personal favourites from HMV's Black Friday sale

Outside of all the bundles and discount codes, these are our absolute favourite pieces from HMV's Black Friday sale.

Doctor Who: Season 1 (2024) limited edition Steelbook | £59.99 £47.99

HMV

What's the deal: The latest season of Doctor Who – confusingly called Season 1 – is now available for 20% in DVD form. Not only that, but you can save 20% on a limited edition DVD set which comes in an steelbook featuring original artwork.

Use the code 'HIDEF20' at checkout to make this saving.

Why we chose it: Ncuti Gatwa's first season as The Doctor is a colourful, non-stomp romp through the universe, and frankly it deserves to be commemorated with something special. If you have a Doctor Who fan in your life, this limited edition Steelbook goes the extra mile.

Crosley Voyager Floral Bluetooth Turntable | £109.99 £99.99

HMV

What's the deal: This vintage floral turntable is now on sale for £99.99, down from £109.99, saving you £20 or 18%.

Why we chose it: This gorgeous floral turntable is perfect for vinyl collectors. But, don't think its vintage look means its old-fashioned as it also comes with a Bluetooth receiver, a headphone jack and pitch control.

Buy Crosley Voyager Floral Bluetooth Turntable for £ 109.99 £99.99 (save £20 or 18%) at HMV

Beats By Dr Dre Solo 3 Wireless Gold Headphones | £199.99 £139.99

HMV

What's the deal: These Gold Beats headphones are now on sale for £139.99, saving you £60 or 20%.

Why we chose it: Dr Dre headphones are notoriously pricey but also notoriously high quality, so you won't want to miss a £60 like this.

Buy Beats By Dr Dre Solo 3 Wireless Gold Headphones for £199.99 £139.99 (save £60 or 30%) at HMV

Bat Insignia Batman Waffle Maker | £25.99 £12.99

HMV

What's the deal: This Batman Waffle Maker is available for 50% off, taking the cost from £25.99 to £12.99.

Why we chose it: Batman fans will get such a kick out of this easy-to-use waffle maker, plus it's only £12.99 so why wouldn't you?

Buy Bat Insignia Batman Waffle Maker for £25.99 £12.99 (save £13 or 50%) at HMV

The Darkness Permission to Land... Again - 20th Anniversary Edition | £64.99 £21.99

HMV

What's the deal: This 20th anniversary edition of The Darkness's Permission to Land... Again is on sale for 66% off. The price has been reduced from £64.99 to £21.99.

Why we chose it: This special edition anniversary collection includes a 4CDs and 1DVD of the full original album, rare B-sides, bonus unreleased demos, as well as live albums from their iconic shows at London’s Astoria (2003), Knebworth (in support of Robbie Williams in 2003) and Wembley Arena (2004).

Buy The Darkness Permission to Land...Again - 20th Anniversary Edition for £64.99 £21.99 (save £43 or 66%) at HMV

Emperor Palpatine 40th Anniversary Action Figure | £25.99 £12.99

HMV

What's the deal: HMV has reduced this 40th anniversary Emperor Palpatine figure to £12.99, that's 50% off!

Why we chose it: With this action figure you'll have unlimited power over your Star Wars friends. Plus, you can boast how you got it for half price.

Buy Emperor Palpatine 40th Anniversary Action Figure for £25.99 £12.99 (save £13 or 50%) at HMV

Marvel Logo Light | £19.99 £14.99

HMV

What's the deal: This Marvel Logo Light is now just under £15, after being reduced by 25%.

Why we chose it: It's a simple but elegant way to show your love for Marvel, and the perfect stocking filler for a mate.

Buy Marvel Logo Light for £19.99 £14.99 (save £5 or 25%) at HMV

Stranger Things Hellfire Club Boxed Tee | £29.99 £14.99

HMV

What's the deal: You can now save 50% off this Stranger Things T-Shirt, the price has been knocked from £29.99 to £14.99.

Why we chose it: Still not over Eddie? Me neither. But as the last season of Stranger Things comes out next year, there's never been a better time to get this T-shirt.

Buy Stranger Things Hellfire Club Boxed Tee for £29.99 £14.99 (save £15 or 50%) at HMV

Official PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller | £64.99 £44.99

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: HMV is among the many retailers to have reduced the price of the PS5 controller to £44.99, saving you £20 off the original RRP of £64.99.

Why we chose it: We wrote about this in our PS5 Controller Black Friday article, but it's worth repeating in case you haven't seen it. These controllers are at their lowest price yet.

Buy Official PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller for £64.99 £44.99 (save £20 or 31%) at HMV

Advertisement

You can also check out the best PS5 Black Friday deals, latest Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and the Meta Quest 3S Black Friday deal.