The PS5 Slim is currently available for a mammoth £80 off, taking its RRP down to £309.

Meanwhile the PS5 Pro is on sale for £40, dropping to £659.

For PlayStation this is an unprecedented amount of discounts as the PS5 Slim is just one year old and the PS5 Pro came out two weeks ago!

What's more, the Sony giant has added deals to their peripheral products like the PSVR2, PS Plus and PS Pulse headsets.

Below, you'll find out where you can get the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro for less this Black Friday, as well as a ton of bundles featuring top games and accessories.

PS5 Slim Disc | £479.99 £400

PlayStation 5. Sony

What's the deal: Right now the lowest price we've found on the PS5 Slim Disc is £400 at Currys, John Lewis and EE. That's a £79.99 saving, or 16%. PlayStation also has the console available for £414.

Why we chose it: Now is the time to act. Stocks won't last forever and you won't find a better deal in 2024.

PS5 Slim Digital | £389.99 £309

Sony

What's the deal: The PS5 Digital has also seen an £80 discount, taking the price to £310 instead of £389.99 at John Lewis, Currys and EE. You can also find it for £324 at PlayStation.

Why we chose it: As our Gaming Editor Rob Leane put it: "Most people also don’t buy games on disc anymore so I would always say go for the disc free version."

PS5 Fortnite Bundle | £479 £399

Playstation

What's the deal: The same £80 off PS5 deals have been applied to the PS5 Fortnite Bundle, which includes, you guessed it, Fortnite. For the PS5 Disc, you can now get this for £399 and for the Digital you can get it for £309.

Why we chose it: Everyone PS5 gamer needs Fortnite, so what better way to get it than with a shiny new console?

PS5 Disc & Additional DualSense Controller | £529.99 £439

Very.co.uk. Very.co.uk

What's the deal: You can save on this bundle which includes the PS5 Slim and an additional DualSense controller. At Very, the Disc version is now £439 and £464.99 at PlayStation, meanwhile the Digital is £374.99.

Why we chose it: If you're planning to open your new PS5 on Christmas Day, this bundle ensures you can play it with family straight away.

PS5 Disc & EA Sports FC 25 | £534 £439

Very

What's the deal: Grab the discounted PS5 Slim plus brand-new game EA Sports FC 25 in a bundle for £439. That saves you £95 or 17%!

Why we chose it: Get your new console alongside one of the best sports games of the year in one fell swoop.

PS5 Disc & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 | £529 £449

Very

What's the deal: This bundle includes the PS5 Slim plus Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £449 instead of the RRP of £529.

Why we chose it: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is an incredible new addition for COD fans, with better graphics, action and playability than ever before.

Buy PS5 Disc & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £ 529 £449 (save £80 or 15%) at Very

PS5 Disc & Grand Theft Auto V | £499 £419

What's the deal: Get Grand Theft Auto V for £80 off alongside your new console.

Why we chose it: Another huge game and huge console for less. This bundle guarantees endless entertainment for £80 off.

Buy PS5 Disc & Grand Theft Auto V for £499 £419 (save £80 0r 16%) at Very

PS5 Digital & Just Dance 2025 | £424 £329

Very

What's the deal: This bundle includes the PS5 Digital and the new Just Dance game for £329, taking it down from £424.

Why we chose it: This is ideal for Christmas Day! Get dancing with the family as soon as you open your new PS5.

Buy PS5 Digital & Just Dance 2025 for £424 £329 (save £95 or 22%) at Very

PS5 Disc, Hogwarts Legacy & Wreckfest Bundle | £459

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Currys has bundles for the PS5 that includes Hogwarts Legacy, Wreckfest and even Call of Duty. All of them are currently available for 11% or 12% off, so act fast!

Why we chose it: It's no good just having a new PS5, you need to build your games collection from the off. So with this bundle you can get either two or three games in one go.

PS5 Pro Cyber Monday deals

PS5 Pro | £699.99 £659

PS5 Pro. Sony

What's the deal: The cheapest offer we've found for the new PS5 Pro is at EE for £659 – that's a £40 saving.

Next, you have Hamleys, who has reduced the Pro to £664.99. This is then followed by a trio of shops – John Lewis, Very, and Argos – who have all lowered the Pro to £689.99.

Why we chose it: The PS5 Pro officially went on sale on 7th November with a number of hardware improvements compared to the PS5 Slim. For this model, Sony focused on three major improvements: Console performance optimisation, the improvement of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), and Advanced Ray Tracing.

PS5 Pro and DualSense Edge Wireless Controller | £879

Very

What's the deal: You can get the new PS5 Pro alongside a DualSense Edge Controller, this normally costs £199.99 so you're saving £20.

Why we chose it: If you want premium graphics and a premium controller, these two devices are the best PlayStation has made.

Buy PS5 Pro and DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for £879 at Very

PS5 Pro and Arctis 7P+ Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset Bundle | £789

Currys

What's the deal: This bundle contains the PS5 Pro and a pair or Arctis 7P+ Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset for £789.

Why we chose it: Although not official PlayStation headphones, the Artics come with 7.1 virtual surround sound and are fully compatible with PS5's Tempest 3D Audio too. Plus, they have a noise-cancelling microphone.

Buy PS5 Pro and Arctis 7P+ Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset Bundle for £789 at Currys

PS5 Pro and & Gift Card (£50) Bundle | £739

Currys

What's the deal: This bundle features the PS5 Pro and a special £50 PlayStation gift card.

Why we chose it: If the new PS5 Pro is a present for someone, the addition of a £50 gift card is the cherry on top as they can spend it on whatever game or accessory they choose.

Buy PS5 Pro and and Gift Card (£50) Bundle for £739 at Currys

Get 10% off when you buy a PlayStation console and additional wireless controller

Chesnot/Getty Images. Chesnot/Getty Images

What's the deal: At Currys, you can snag 10% off when you buy an additional controller with any PlayStation console. So if you buy the PS5 Pro and an extra controller, simply use the code "PLAYER2" at checkout and watch your basket reduce by 10%.

Why we chose it: This is a great bundle if you're planning to buy a console and an extra controller at the same time.

Save 10% when you buy an additional controller with any console at Currys

Which UK retailers have PS5 Cyber Monday deals?

PS5 Slim. PlayStation

PS5 stocks famously run out fast so here's everywhere you can currently buy the discounted PS5 Slim from:

We also have the best HMV Black Friday deals, best latest Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals and latest Xbox Cyber Monday deals. Hungry after all the shopping? Take a look at the best Black Friday takeaway deals we found for you.