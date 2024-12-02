Right now, you can save money on the entire Apple Watch range, from the low-priced Apple Watch SE to the expensive Apple Watch Ultra 2. We've even found discounts on models that are new to 2024 which, if you know anything about Apple, is nothing short of a miracle.

Across retailers like Very, Currys, Amazon, and John Lewis, we've found a ton of savings to suit your smartwatch needs, so, whether you're a fitness fanatic or not, you'll come away with a brilliant new addition to your smartphone setup.

Most Apple Watches feature sports and exercise modes to track your heart rate and movement as well as features to track you're wellbeing like stress monitors and sleep modes. Plus, it shouldn't be ignored that most Apple Watches are a great fashion accessory with different colourways and straps available.

Now, it's time to dive in.

If you're on the hunt for more products you can find the best iPad Cyber Monday deals, AirPod Cyber Monday deals, and a full guide to Cyber Monday start and end dates.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jump to:

What UK retailers have Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals?

Tara Moore via Getty Images

As you know, Apple itself doesn't often have discounts on its products, but not to worry, plenty of other UK retailers do!

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals at a glance:

Best Apple Watch deals from UK Cyber Monday sales

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) | £399 £379

John Lewis

What's the deal: The Apple Watch Series 10, which was released a couple of months ago, currently has a £20 discount, taking the price to £379 from £399.

You can also save £20 on the larger 46mm version, which has been reduced from £429 to £409.

Why we chose it: We like the Apple Watch Series 10 for its fantastic features; the Apple Watch Series 10 is kitted out with watchOS 11 and has an all-new speaker that can play audiobooks and podcasts without the need for AirPods. Apple has also added new depth and water temperature sensors, and the battery has had a major upgrade, meaning you can now charge the smartwatch to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Looking for even more offers? Check out last-minute Cyber Monday TV deals.

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cellular | £499 £479

John Lewis

What's the deal: You can save £20 on the Apple Watch Series 10 with GPS + Cellular when you buy at John Lewis and Amazon this Cyber Monday.

Why we chose it: When it comes to smartwatches with Cellular, it means you can send a text, make a call and stream music without having to have your iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch Series 9 | £429 £399

Currys

What's the deal: The Apple Watch Series 9 from 2023 is on sale for £399, down from £429. This saves you £30 or 6%.

Why we chose it: The Apple Watch Series 9 is bright, intuitive and with a lovely long battery life and while we love the new Series 10, you're not missing out one bit by picking this older model.

Buy Apple Watch Series 9 for £429 £399 (save £30 or 6%) at Currys

Take a look at Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, Meta Quest 3S Cyber Monday deals, and PS5 controllers Cyber Monday deals for top last-minute offers.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular | £649 £629

John Lewis

What's the deal: You can bag the Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS + Cellular and a Sport Band for £629 instead of £649.

Why we chose it: With a sleek storm blue colourway, additional wellbeing features, and the ability to call without using your phone, what's not to love?

Buy Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular for £649 £629 (save £20 or 3%) at John Lewis

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | £799 £649

Apple Apple

What's the deal: At EE, you can get a mammoth £150 saving on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with the price dropping from £799 to £649.

For the classier touch, you can also save £30 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a Milanese Loop – a chain link strap made of Grade 5 titanium.

Why we chose it: If you're serious about sport or you're a keen adventurer, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the smartwatch for you. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with advanced features for runners, cyclists, swimmers, hikers, and divers. The smartwatch is encased in a rugged titanium case and comes with a bright always-on Retina display. Plus, for peace of mind, the smartwatch boasts incredibly accurate precision dual-frequency GPS.

Apple Watch SE | £219 £199

John Lewis John Lewis

What's the deal: The Apple Watch SE from 2024 is on sale for £199, down from £219, while the 2023 version has been reduced from £208 to £179.

Why we chose it: The Apple Watch SE is Apple's lower-priced model, but it still gives you the 'ultimate fitness experience' with heart rate monitoring, a huge range of exercises and sleep measuring.

Make sure you also read the latest Xbox Cyber Monday deals.

Apple Watch Series 7 | £429 £184

Back Market

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can get a refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 for £219 instead of £429, saving you a huge £210.

Why we chose it: If you're not precious about owning a brand-new Apple Watch, buying refurbished is a brilliant option as not only is it environmentally-friendly, but it will save you money, too. Plus, at Back Market, the smartwatches come with a commercial warranty which safeguards you against all sorts of defects for one year, which offers peace of mind.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 for £429 £219 (save £210 or 49%) at Back Market

Apple Watch SE (2023) | £319 £299

John Lewis

What's the deal: At John Lewis this Black Friday, you can save £20 on the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE, taking the price from £319 to £299.

Why we chose it: We like the 2nd generation of Apple Watch SE for its insights about your health and fitness, for example, its heart rate and sleep tracking features, as well as innovative safety features and convenient ways to stay connected.

Buy Apple Watch SE (2023) for £319 £299 (save £20 or 6%) at John Lewis

Advertisement

Check out this fantastic EA Sports FC 25 deal for Cyber Monday.