This has led many hopeful gamers in fear as we approach the official sale date on 5th June. But, we believe we may have struck gold, with a new store currently running orders for the Switch 2.

Game Collection – an official third party retailer which sells games, consoles and accessories – is offering pre-orders for a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes the console, a Carry Case, two new games and a 256GB Micro SD Card. The one catch: it starts at £589.

The Switch 2 has already come under fire for its high price point of £395.99, so it's up to you to decide if this extra cost pushes things too far. Below, we've outlined the exact cost of the bundle and what it includes, but hurry, as we don't imagine stock will last long.

What is the Game Collection Nintendo Switch 2 bundle?

There are two Nintendo Switch 2 bundles available at Game Collection.

The first includes: a Nintendo Switch 2 Console with new Carry Case, the game Cyberpunk 2077 and game Hitman WOA, and a 256GB Micro SD Card.

The second includes: The Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World, plus Carry Case, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman WOA, and a 256GB Micro SD Card.

How much does the Game Collection Nintendo Switch 2 bundle cost?

The first Switch 2 bundle, featuring the Carry Case and two games, costs £589.95 at Game Collection.

Meanwhile, the second, featuring Mario Kart World, costs £624.95.

What is Game Collection and is it legit?

If you haven't heard of The Game Collection we don't blame you, but you should know that the retailer has been selling video games, consoles and accessories for 19 years, and has a 4.8 rating on TrustPilot. So if they say they've got the Switch 2 in stock, listen.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

For more Switch 2 news, check out our hands-on review of the console, plus the Nintendo Switch 2 UK release date.