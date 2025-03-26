The best price we've seen is on Amazon for the Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller, now available for £35.99, which also happens to be the controller's lowest price ever – according to official price tracker CamelCamelCamel.

You can also find a smaller £39.99 discount on different colourways like Astral Purple, Deep Pink, Robot White and Shock Blue.

Plus, for the next-level gamers, we've spotted a few exciting discounts on the Elite models and Pulse Cipher Special Editions.

So far, we haven't seen any discounts on the Xbox consoles itself, but there are plenty of deals on Xbox games at the likes of Argos and Very. Below, we've laid out which deals we think are actually worth going for and why, plus, we've told you where best to buy them from.

Buy Xbox Controller Carbon Black for £54.99 £35.99 (save £19 or 35%) at Amazon

How long will this Xbox controller sale last?

Amazon's Spring Deal Days will end on Monday 31st March, so we can expect most of the deals to disappear then.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What's included in the Xbox controller sale?

Here's a closer look at which Xbox deals are on sale.

Xbox Controller Carbon Black | £54.99 £35.99 (save £19 or 35%)

Xbox controller Carbon Black Currys

What's the deal: The best price for Xbox controllers we've seen is £35.99 for the Carbon Black edition. This saves you £19 or 35%.

Why we chose it: If you like the sleek, simple look to match your Xbox console, don't skip on this deal.

Buy Xbox Controller Carbon Black for £54.99 £35.99 (save £19 or 35%) at Amazon

Xbox Controller (various colourways) | £54.99 £39.99 (save £15 or 33%)

Very

What's the deal: You can save a lesser £15 on colourful Xbox controllers, including pink, blue, purple, white and more.

Why we chose it: £15 is still a great saving on the often-expensive Xbox controllers and you've got a ton of different colours to choose from.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Cipher Special Edition | £64.99 £61.99 (save £3 or 5%)

Amazon

What's the deal: We've found a small saving on these transparent Pulse Cipher Special Edition Xbox controllers – now available for £61.99 instead of £64.99.

Why we chose it: For die-hard gamers, these sleek transparent controllers are a must-have for your gaming set up, and a 5% saving is nothing to scoff at.

Buy Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Cipher Special Edition for £64.99 £61.99 (save £3 or 5%) at Amazon

Xbox Elite Bluetooth Wireless Controller Series 2 | £114.99 £98 (save £16.99 or 15%)

Very

What's the deal: The Elite Wireless Controllers are now on sale for £98, down from £115, which saves you 15%.

Why we chose it: The Elite Controllers are loved for their improved textured grip, extended battery life and adjustable thumbsticks. As we've said, the Core models come with just one set of thumbsticks and an adjustment tool, while the Black version comes with four additional thumbsticks you can attach.

Buy Xbox Elite Bluetooth Wireless Controller Series 2 for £114.99 £98 (save £16.99 or 15%) at Amazon

Ad

You can also look at the Amazon Spring Kindle deal and when does the Amazon Spring Deal Days end.