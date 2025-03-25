This £90 discount can only be matched by the 20% saving on Kindle Colorsoft, Kindle's first in-colour e-reader, which is now priced at £219.99.

Sadly, the original Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite have not been discounted, so anyone who wants the bog-standard e-reader will have to miss out. But, for those with young kids, we have found deals on the Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

These deals are all part of Amazon's Spring Deal Days, lasting from now until Monday 31st March. Historically this sale has been one of the retailer's smaller offerings, compared to Prime Day and Black Friday, but this is definitely one of the best Kindle sales we've seen.

How long will the Amazon Kindle deal last?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days will end on Monday 31st March, so you're best off buying it now while the sale is young. It's true that the best offers sometimes linger for slightly longer, but we wouldn't risk it.

Best Kindle deals in the Amazon Big Deal Days

Kindle Scribe | £399.99 £309.99 (save £90 or 23%)

Amazon

What's the deal: As we've said, the 2024 Kindle Scribe is at its lowest price ever: £309.99 down from £399.99, that's a £90 or 23% saving. Plus, you can get £80 off the older Kindle Scribe model, now priced at £299.99.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Scribe is not just an e-reader stacked with unlimited reading potential, it's also a digital notebook that lets you take notes, mark-up PDFs and annotate work. It's ideal for someone who needs a device built for business and down-time.

Kindle Colorsoft | £269.99 £219.99 (save £50 or 19%)

Kindle Colorsoft Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Colorsoft is now £219, down from £269. This saves you £50, or 19%.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Colorsoft is the company's first in-colour e-reader, meaning you can read any textbook, magazine or picture book as intended, you can also add colour highlights to your texts with four available shades.

Buy Kindle Colorsoft for £269.99 £219.99 (save £50 or 19%)

Kindle Paperwhite Kids | £169.99 £139.99 (save £30 or 18%)

What's the deal: The Kindle Paperwhite Kids and Kindle Kids are now both on sale. The former you can buy for £139.99 (down from £169.99) and the latter for £94.99 (down from £114.99).

Why we chose it: Much like their adult models, the Kids Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite have top-notch features like a 300 PPI glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life. They're completely designed for reading with no apps, videos or games and has different fonts to aid with Dyslexia.

