Some of the retail giant's main focuses this year include up to 35% off major home appliances, and up to 55% off personal care appliances, including haircare and electric toothbrushes. You can also get offers on some of Amazon's best subscription services like Amazon Music and Audible, not to mention deals on Kindles, Ring Doorbells and Fire TVs.

If you're wondering whether to take a chance on these deals, recent research shows that 54% of shoppers are more likely to be actively saving during this time of the year and 75% of Brits are actively waiting for deals events to buy the things on their wish list – so you wouldn't be alone.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the Spring Deal Days, including when they end and are they worth it? For more information, take a look at the best Amazon Prime deals.

Jump to:

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days UK sale?

Amazon Spring Deal Days Amazon

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale will run from Tuesday 25th – Monday 31st March 2025. So you've got a full week to shop the sale.

When does the Amazon Spring Deal Days UK sale end?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale will end at midnight on Monday 31st March.

This day also happens to be pay day so you might want to consider waiting until the last minute to buy your goods.

How long will the Amazon Spring deals last?

The deals will officially end at midnight on 31st March.

Sometimes a few of Amazon's-own devices, like Fire Sticks and Kindles, stay on sale for a bit longer, but there's no guarantee and we'd definitely suggest getting all your shopping sorted before then.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime Member to shop the spring sale?

No. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop the Spring Deals Day sale.

However, Prime members will be entitled to the usual benefits that come with having a Prime account, such as free shipping. Plus, there will be certain deals live during the sale period that will be labelled 'Prime Spring deal', to indicate exclusive offers for Prime members.

Should I wait for Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon's next big sale in the year is Amazon Prime Day, which normally takes place in the first week of July. As Prime Day was the retailer's first flagship event, it's still considered their biggest – but does that mean the deals are actually better?

Well to start, unlike the week-long Spring Deal Days, Amazon Prime Day is just two days in the calendar. Prime Day also requires you to be an Amazon Prime member to participate, while the spring deals are for everyone.

When it comes to the offers, both sales are a good time to scoop up an Amazon-owned product, like Amazon Echo's, Amazon Fire Sticks, Kindles, Ring Doorbells, as well as Amazon's streaming services like Audible and Amazon Music. Both also are big for everyday tech like projectors, TVs and printers.

Overall though, Prime Day tends to have more on sale and more third party brands take part. For instance, phone and tech brands like Google and Samsung and kitchen appliance makers like Ninja and Ooni. Plus, last year we noticed deals on more must-have gaming devices like the Meta Quest 3 and PlayStation.

Our advice would be to go through Amazon this week and see if there's anything to catch your eye, and if not, spend the next few months getting signed up to Amazon Prime in preparation for Prime Day.

Best Amazon Spring Deal Day offers so far

Kindle Scribe | £399.99 £309.99 (save £90 or 23%)

Amazon

What's the deal: As we've said, the 2024 Kindle Scribe is at its lowest price ever: £309.99 down from £399.99, that's a £90 or 23% saving. Plus, you can get £80 off the older Kindle Scribe model, now priced at £299.99.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Scribe is not just an e-reader stacked with unlimited reading potential, it's also a digital notebook that lets you take notes, mark-up PDFs and annotate work. It's ideal for someone who needs a device built for business and down-time.

PSVR2 | £529.99 £399 (save £130.99 or 25%)

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can get the PSVR 2 in the Amazon Spring Deals Days for £399 instead of £529.99, saving you 25% (or £130). You can also get the PSVR2 plus the Horizon Call of the Mountain game for £499.90 instead of £569.99 (saving you a huge £70 or 12%).

Why we chose it: The PSVR2 is the ideal headset for VR gamers, and 25% off is the perfect saving.

Beats Studio Pro

What's the deal: Get 43% off the Beats Studio Pro headphones at Amazon during Spring Deal Days.

Why we chose it: These wireless headphones are Bluetooth enabled and noise-cancelling with up to 40 hours of battery life. Plus, they're compatible with both Apple and Android, and boast personalised spatial audio.

Buy Beats Studio Pro for £349.99 £199 (save £150.99 or 43%) at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series

What's the deal: Amazon are offering the Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series for £100 less than its RRP.

Why we chose it: With Amazon Fire TV, you'll get quick access to streaming services, live TV, video games, music and more. The Fire TV 2-Series has HD 720p resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio, to take your viewing to the next level.

Buy Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series for £249.99 £149.99 (save £100 or 40%)

