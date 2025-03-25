The RadioTimes.com Technology team are experts at finding deals. Whether we're bringing you discounts on your favourite services each month, such as Audible deals and Disney Plus deals, or keeping an ear to the ground for stand-out offers such as this one.

Let's take a look at how you can get 25% off the PSVR 2 this spring.

What is the PSVR 2 Amazon spring deal?

For a limited time only, you can get the PSVR 2 in the Amazon Spring Deals Days for £399 instead of £529.99, saving you 25% (or £130).

You can also get the PSVR2 plus the Horizon Call of the Mountain game for £499.90 instead of £569.99 (saving you a huge £70 or 12%).

When does the PSVR 2 Amazon spring offer end?

While there isn't a specific date for the end of this fantastic PSVR2 offer, the Amazon Spring Deals Days will end on Monday 31st March, so we can expect the offer to end then, if not before.

For more information about this sales event, take a look at our Amazon Spring Deals Days explainer.