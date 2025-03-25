PSVR 2 deal sees VR headset drop to its lowest-ever price in Amazon spring deal
Amazon's Spring Deals Day has been good to us so far, with its best-ever discount on the PlayStation virtual reality headset.
Amazon's Spring Deals Days is in its first official day (Tuesday 25th March) and already, the sales event has been kind to us. We've seen a fantastic three months of Audible for 99p per month in this Audible Easter offer, huge discounts on multiple Kindle models in this Kindle spring deal, and now we're seeing the lowest-ever price on the PSVR 2.
The PSVR 2 launched in February 2023 with a huge price-tag of £529.99, however, we felt in our PSVR 2 review that the virtual reality headset more than justifies its RRP with its sleek design, comfortable controllers, and impressive features such as 4K HDR gameplay on an OLED display with a 110-degree field of view. However, who can say no to a discount?
The RadioTimes.com Technology team are experts at finding deals. Whether we're bringing you discounts on your favourite services each month, such as Audible deals and Disney Plus deals, or keeping an ear to the ground for stand-out offers such as this one.
Let's take a look at how you can get 25% off the PSVR 2 this spring.
- Buy PSVR2 for
£529.99£399 (save £130.99 or 25%) at Amazon
- Buy PSVR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain for
£569.99£499.90 (save £70.09 or 12%) at Amazon
Jump to:
What is the PSVR 2 Amazon spring deal?
For a limited time only, you can get the PSVR 2 in the Amazon Spring Deals Days for £399 instead of £529.99, saving you 25% (or £130).
You can also get the PSVR2 plus the Horizon Call of the Mountain game for £499.90 instead of £569.99 (saving you a huge £70 or 12%).
- Buy PSVR2 for
£529.99£399 (save £130.99 or 25%) at Amazon
- Buy PSVR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain for
£569.99£499.90 (save £70.09 or 12%) at Amazon
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
When does the PSVR 2 Amazon spring offer end?
While there isn't a specific date for the end of this fantastic PSVR2 offer, the Amazon Spring Deals Days will end on Monday 31st March, so we can expect the offer to end then, if not before.
- Buy PSVR2 for
£529.99£399 (save £130.99 or 25%) at Amazon
- Buy PSVR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain for
£569.99£499.90 (save £70.09 or 12%) at Amazon
For more information about this sales event, take a look at our Amazon Spring Deals Days explainer.