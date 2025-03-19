The Samsung Galaxy A56 and A36 come with a larger vapour chamber, which is comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S24 in size, as well as a 5,000mAh battery with 29-hour video playback, and the smartphones pack in AI features we know and love, such as Read Aloud, AI Select, Circle to Search and visual editing tools like object remover.

While the Samsung Galaxy A Series is already affordable, we can always do better! Particularly when the associated offers are perks you wouldn't ordinarily pay for, such as a streaming service.

Best Samsung Galaxy A Series deals at a glance:

Best Samsung Galaxy A26, A36 and A56 deals in the UK today

Get six months' free Disney Plus at O2

What's the deal: With O2, you can get up to six months of the Disney Plus Premium plan for absolutely free. That means ad-free viewing on your favourite shows and movies, such as WandaVision and Loki.

Why we chose it: We like that this perk from O2 includes the Disney Plus Premium plan, rather than the Disney Plus Standard plan. This upgraded plan means that you can stream blockbusters and TV shows at up to 4K UHD and HDR video on four screens at once, download any series or movie on up to 10 devices, and watch on whichever device you prefer, mobile, tablet, computer or TV.

Get Inclusive Extras like TNT Sports at EE

What's the deal: If you're planning on selecting EE for your Samsung A Series mobile plan, you'll get some fantastic extras. If you choose EE's All Rounder plan, you can select one Inclusive Extra or pay an extra £5 to select Apple One. Or, you can join EE's Full Works plan and select Apple One or the Roam Abroad Pass at no additional cost.

Why we chose it: So, what benefits do you get with an EE mobile plan? EE customers can choose between Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One, and TNT Sports on discovery+, and it's worth noting that these Inclusive Extras are worth up to £20 per month.

Save on brands like Cineworld with Three+

What's the deal: Like EE and O2, mobile network Three also offers its own rewards program called Three+. At Three+, Three customers can make the most of perks such as £1 drinks from Caffè Nero for and weekend Cineworld tickets for £3. Plus, you can also get pre-sale ticket access to some of the UK's biggest festivals, gigs and shows, such as Drake Wireless tickets and Pitbull tickets.

Why we chose it: We like perks which filter into our day-to-day life, such as grabbing a coffee in a morning and visiting the cinema at the weekend.

Get up to three months of Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade at Currys

What's the deal: If you've visited our deals pages before, such as Apple iPhone 16 deals, you'll know that Currys is reliable with this Apple offer. When you purchase any of the new Samsung Galaxy A Series smartphones, you'll get up to three months of Apple services (this includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade) for free.

Why we chose it: This deal will save you a total of £110.88, with up to three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ for absolutely free.

