Follow-up gigs have included Disney Plus shows American Born Chinese and Loki season 2, where he played Ouroboros, a technician for the Time Variance Authority (TVA) who teams up with the God of Mischief and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson).

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Quan revealed what's on his wish list for future gigs: "I would love to play a bad guy. Like a Bond villain. Or the kind of thing Hugh Grant does in Heretic.

"I want to go out of my comfort zone and just play this diabolical, really bad guy. That would be a lot of fun."

Grant has earned huge acclaim, including Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations, for his against-type turn in A24 horror flick Heretic, where he plays a reclusive man who torments two Mormon missionaries who happen to knock on his door.

Meanwhile, casting for the next Bond flick remains wide open, with talk of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's casting as 007 dying down in recent months, while no actors have yet been floated for the ever sought after villain role.

Quan will next be seen in Love Hurts, an action-comedy about a real estate agent with a secret past as a hitman, but told Empire that he wants to be known for more than his proficiency in fight scenes.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Ke Huy Quan as OB and Owen Wilson as Mobius in Loki season 2. Marvel Studios/Gareth Gatrell

He explained: "I don’t want to be perceived as an action star. I hope I'm perceived as an actor who does action well. So I'm going to take it one step at a time.

"The best part about being an actor is, you get to play a variety of different characters. I love Ouroboros because he's so different than Waymond [in Everything Everywhere...], and Waymond is so different than [Love Hurts protagonist] Marvin Gable."

Love Hurts will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 7th February, fittingly just in time for Valentine's Day, and also features Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands).

Later this year, Quan will also be seen in Netflix's The Electric State and heard in Disney's Zootopia 2.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus.

