Titled The Electric State, the film will star Brown as a teenage orphan who travels across a retro-futuristic American West with a drifter and her trusty robot while searching for her lost brother.

Millie Bobby Brown might be busy fighting Stranger Things’ season 4 resident villain, Vecna, but she’s set to star in a new Netflix sci-fi movie.

The movie is based on Simon Stålenhag's book Tales From the Loop, which was previously adapted into a successful Amazon Prime series of the same name starring Rebecca Hall, Duncan Joiner and Daniel Zolghadri.

The Electric State will be directed by Joseph and Anthony Russo, the crew behind Netflix's upcoming film The Gray Man, which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Regé-Jean Page.

Deadline reported that the Russos were teaming up with Brown on the project at the end of 2020, which was originally set up at Universal.

When deals couldn’t be made, however, Netflix was able to swoop in and land the rights given the streamer’s ties to both Brown and the Russos.

Read on for everything you need to know about the apocalyptic alt-history sci-fi movie.

The Electric State release date speculation: When is it coming to Netflix?

Netflix has not revealed an official release date as yet, but the movie is nearing the starting line.

The Russo brothers revealed they “start shooting The Electric State in October in Atlanta” during a recent press event for Netflix's The Gray Man (via Collider).

If we had to hazard a guess based on this timeline, we’d predict a 2023 release date, but that's if all goes to plan.

The Electric State cast: Who could star in the movie alongside Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things

Brown has been cast in the lead in the adaptation of The Electric State, according to Deadline, with the star's performance as Eleven in Stranger Things making her a natural candidate for a major sci-fi feature.

She'll portray Michelle, a teenage orphan who discovers a strange robot that was sent to her by her brother.

There are also rumours that Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion) might also star in the project, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Behind the camera, the movie script will be adapted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who have previously worked with the Russos on several Marvel projects including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Electric State plot: What is the movie about?

"In late 1997, a runaway teenager and her small yellow toy robot travel west through a strange American landscape where the ruins of gigantic battle drones litter the countryside, along with the discarded trash of a high-tech consumerist society addicted to a virtual-reality system," the description of Stålenhag's source novel reads.

"As they approach the edge of the continent, the world outside the car window seems to unravel at an ever faster pace, as if somewhere beyond the horizon, the hollow core of civilization has finally caved in," it continues.

Of course, how closely the Netflix adaptation will follow its source material remains to be seen, and fans will have to stay tuned for more details.

Is there a trailer for The Electric State?

No, given that the film is still in pre-production, it's far too early for a trailer yet. But watch this space!

