Now, as well as revealing the film's release date, Netflix has given us our first look at the thriller - including images of stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

The Gray Man is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, with a stacked cast joining Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

The streamer revealed that The Gray Man will officially be released in select UK cinemas on 15th July 2022 and on Netflix globally on 22nd July 2022.

Chris Evans in The Gray Man Netflix

In the first-look images, Evans can be seen with a gun (and a moustache!), while Gosling is seen in a red suit, sat in a bar. Co-stars Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page look similarly suave in their stills, with the whole cast seemingly dressed to the nines for the original spy thriller.

The official synopsis for the film states: "The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it."

The Gray Man stars Gosling (Blade Runner 2049), Evans (Avengers: Endgame), de Armas (No Time to Die), Page (Bridgerton) and Thornton (Fargo), alongside Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Wagner Moura (Shining Girls), Dhanush (Asuran), Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage), Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood), Eme Ikwuakor (Inhumans) and Scott Haze (Venom).

It is written by Joe Russo, along with his Captain America: The Winter Solider, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The Gray Man will be released in select UK cinemas on 15th July 2022, and will available to stream globally on Netflix from 22nd July 2022.

