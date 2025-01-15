The big day of BAFTA nominations is finally here, with the longlist having been cut down to the very best cinematic releases over the past year, all ready for the much-anticipated ceremony in February.

David Tennant returns to host the awards once again this year, with the Doctor Who star set to bring his warm and witty energy back to Royal Albert Hall for a second year running.

It's another line-up of stellar releases, with Conclave leading the way in the nominations. Directed by Edward Berger, the papal thriller is a frontrunner at this year's BAFTAs, with a whopping total of 12 nods.

Following closely behind is Emilia Pérez, which has been nominated a total of 11 times, for categories including Best Director, Best Film and Best Actress with trans lead Karla Sofía Gascón making history with her recognition.

Other major stars gracing the acting categories include Demi Moore, Kieran Culkin and Cynthia Erivo, who are all up for the coveted awards, as well as Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Grant and Selena Gomez.

But, as is often the case on the awards circuit, there have been some surprise omissions, including Daniel Craig, who had been tipped for an acting nomination for his turn in Luca Guadagnino's Queer.

The BAFTA Film Awards shortlist follows on from the previously announced EE Rising Star Award nominations, which were revealed earlier this month.

Industry stars David Jonsson, Marisa Abela and Nabhaan Rizwan have all been nominated, alongside Mikey Madison (Anora) and Jharrel Jerome (Unstoppable).

But which stars and films are up for a BAFTA in 2025? Read on for a full list of the actors, creatives and films that have been nominated for a BAFTA Film Award this year.

BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2025: Full list of nominees

Demi Moore in The Substance adjusting her hair in the mirror
Demi Moore in The Substance. Mubi

Best Film

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film

  • Bird
  • Blitz
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Hard Truths
  • Kneecap
  • Lee
  • Love Lies Bleeding
  • The Outrun
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • Hoard
  • Kneecap
  • Monkey Man
  • Santosh
  • Sister Midnight

Children's & Family Film

  • Flow
  • Kensuke’s Kingdom
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Film Not in the English Language

  • All We Imagine As Light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
  • Kneecap
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Documentary

  • Black Box Diaries
  • Daughters
  • No Other Land
  • Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
  • Will & Harper
A screen capture of the emotions in Inside Out 2 looking scared and angry.
Inside Out 2. Disney

Animated Film

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Director

  • Anora, Sean Baker
  • The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
  • Conclave, Edward Berger
  • Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
  • Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
  • The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Original Screenplay

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Kneecap
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing

Leading Actress

  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Leading Actor

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Hugh Grant, Heretic
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in The Brutalist. Jones is sat at a table and Brody is stood behind her
Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in The Brutalist. Universal Pictures

Supporting Actress

  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
  • Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Supporting Actor

  • Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Yura Borisov, Anora

Casting

  • Anora
  • The Apprentice
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Kneecap

Cinematography

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu

Costume Design

  • Blitz
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Editing

  • Anora
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap

Makeup & Hair

  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Original Score

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Wild Robot

Production Design

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked
Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II crouching and putting grit on his hands
Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II. Paramount Pictures

Special Visual Effects

  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiator II
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

Sound

  • Blitz
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiator II
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

British Short Animation

  • Adiós
  • Mog’s Christmas
  • Wander to Wonder

British Short Film

  • The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
  • Marion
  • Milk
  • Rock, Paper, Scissors
  • Stomach Bug

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will take place on 16th February 2025.

