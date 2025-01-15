It's another line-up of stellar releases, with Conclave leading the way in the nominations. Directed by Edward Berger, the papal thriller is a frontrunner at this year's BAFTAs, with a whopping total of 12 nods.

Following closely behind is Emilia Pérez, which has been nominated a total of 11 times, for categories including Best Director, Best Film and Best Actress with trans lead Karla Sofía Gascón making history with her recognition.

Other major stars gracing the acting categories include Demi Moore, Kieran Culkin and Cynthia Erivo, who are all up for the coveted awards, as well as Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Grant and Selena Gomez.

But, as is often the case on the awards circuit, there have been some surprise omissions, including Daniel Craig, who had been tipped for an acting nomination for his turn in Luca Guadagnino's Queer.

The BAFTA Film Awards shortlist follows on from the previously announced EE Rising Star Award nominations, which were revealed earlier this month.

Industry stars David Jonsson, Marisa Abela and Nabhaan Rizwan have all been nominated, alongside Mikey Madison (Anora) and Jharrel Jerome (Unstoppable).

But which stars and films are up for a BAFTA in 2025? Read on for a full list of the actors, creatives and films that have been nominated for a BAFTA Film Award this year.

BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2025: Full list of nominees

Demi Moore in The Substance. Mubi

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Children's & Family Film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Inside Out 2. Disney

Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Director

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in The Brutalist. Universal Pictures

Supporting Actress

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Casting

Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Costume Design

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

Editing

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Makeup & Hair

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II. Paramount Pictures

Special Visual Effects

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Sound

Blitz

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

British Short Animation

Adiós

Mog’s Christmas

Wander to Wonder

British Short Film

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will take place on 16th February 2025.

