BAFTA Rising Star 2025 nominations confirmed: Full list revealed
Previous BAFTA Rising Stars have included Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and Tom Hardy.
This year's EE Rising Star Award nominees at the BAFTA Film Awards have been announced, with David Jonsson and Marisa Abela among the cohort of stars named this year.
In its 20th year, the nominees were revealed at The Savoy Hotel in London ahead of the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025, which will take place on Sunday 16th February at London's Royal Festival Hall.
This year's list also includes Mikey Madison, Jharrel Jerome and Nabhaan Rizwan, who have all wowed audiences in recent hit movies Anora, Unstoppable and In Camera respectively.
David Jonsson recently proved a hit among audiences as Andy in Alien: Romulus, and is nominated alongside former Industry co-star Marisa Abela, who starred as Amy Winehouse in biopic Back to Black.
The Rising Star Award is the only category at the BAFTA Film Awards to be decided by a public vote, and voting is now open on the BAFTA website.
"BAFTA created the EE Rising Star Award in honour of the late Mary Selway, a visionary casting director who dedicated her life discovering and championing talent," said BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip ahead of the announcement.
"Mary’s legacy lives on through this award, which celebrates two decades of our commitment to cultivating fresh voices, highlighting the transformative power of storytelling, creativity and innovation in film. This year’s nominees are five incredibly gifted individuals, whose work already activated audiences worldwide."
Viewers can watch the winner being announced on BBC One on Sunday 16th February, when the awards ceremony, hosted by Doctor Who and Rivals star David Tennant, will be broadcast in full.
Previous winners of the Rising Star Award have included James McAvoy, Eva Green, Juno Temple, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Will Poulter, John Boyega, Tom Holland, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Micheal Ward, Bukky Bakray, Lashana Lynch and Emma Mackey.
The EE Rising Star Award nominees are some of the first to be unveiled this year, with the BAFTA Film Awards longlist having been revealed – with Emilia Pérez leading the way with 15 nominations.
Papal thriller Conclave has drummed up 14 nominations, while other longlist nominees include Anora, The Apprentice, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Kneecap, The Substance and Wicked.
The BAFTA Film Awards will air on Sunday 16th February 2025.
