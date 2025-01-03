The second round of voting has now opened for BAFTA members, with the longlist set to be shortened down to a list of official nominations. These will be unveiled on Wednesday 15th January, before the third round of voting begins a week later on 22nd January.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 ceremony will then take place on 16th February at London's Royal Festival Hall, where the winners will be announced.

In the coveted Best Film category, there are 10 films on the longlist for this year, with the line-up featuring Anora, The Apprentice, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Kneecap, The Substance and Wicked.

Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence in Conclave. Black Bear UK

Meanwhile, those films longlisted for the Outstanding British Film category include Back to Black, Bird, Blitz, Civil War, Conclave, Gladiator II, Hard Truths, Kneecap, Lee, Love Lies Bleeding, The Outrun, Paddington in Peru, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, We Live in Time and Wicked Little Letters.

This year has also seen the introduction of a new category for the first time in five years, called the Children's and Family Film award. The films longlisted in that category include Flow, Kensuke's Kingdom, Piece by Piece, Spellbound, That Christmas, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, The Wild Robot and Young Woman and the Sea.

Although it secured nine longlist nominations overall, Gladiator II has raised eyebrows with its omission from the Best Film, Best Director (Ridley Scott) and Best Lead Actor (Paul Mescal) categories.

Meanwhile, Luca Guadagnino's Challengers is in contention for only two awards – original screenplay and editing – while Angelina Jolie's buzzy biopic Maria has missed out on any recognition in a surprising blow.

Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II Paramount Pictures

You can see the full rundown of longlisted films in all categories – such as Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress – at the BAFTA website.

Speaking about the list, BAFTA Film Committee Chair Anna Higgs said: "Huge congratulations to the 80 feature films that have been longlisted today, it is an incredible achievement to progress from 235 movies under consideration in this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards.

"It's been an exceptional year for filmmaking featuring bold creative voices and inspiring stories from independent films to global blockbusters, highlighting the incredible breadth of talent working in our industry today.

"What I love about the Film Awards season is that it generates real excitement and passion for film and filmmaking. From BAFTA's research, we know that this buzz directly impacts cinema-going, so that film fans feel part of the Awards conversation.

"Our BAFTA voters now have the unenviable task of deciding which of these films will make it onto the nominations list."

This year's BAFTA Film Awards will once again be hosted by David Tennant, who presided over the 2024 ceremony in which Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things came out as the big winners.

On Tennant's return, BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said: "We couldn’t be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards in 2025.

"He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance [in 2024] was simply outstanding – warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief. It is a privilege to share Britain’s biggest celebration of film with TV audiences worldwide, and to recognise the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry."

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will take place on 16th February 2025.

