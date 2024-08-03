BAFTA confirmed: "As previously set out in autumn 2023, the inclusion of a dedicated award for children and family films will profile the essential creative contributions of the children's media sector."

Elsewhere, a new points-based system has been introduced for the Outstanding British Film category, which aims to "strengthen the category's eligibility criteria to provide clearer guidance on how films qualify".

Outstanding British film 2023 winner, The Zone of Interest. A24

According to BAFTA, the new system will "encompass criteria such as nationality of the candidates for nomination, key department heads and cast, alongside collating information about co-productions, BFI cultural test, setting, source material, and the new Independent Film Tax Credit."

More like this

There has also been an eligibility update for Best Film, in which the minimum number of theatrical screenings has been increased "to ensure British cinema audiences have ample access to Best Film contenders on the big screen".

Films will now have to be shown on at least 50 commercial screens in the UK for at least seven days, in comparison to the previous 10 screenings per day for seven day criteria.

Sara Putt, Chair of BAFTA, said: "Four years ago, we rolled out the most comprehensive set of Awards interventions in BAFTA's history to level the playing field for talented creatives working in the screen arts. We've seen the impact of those changes in the four years of entry and voting data since – from more BAFTA voters watching more films than ever before to more women directors being nominated in the last four years than in BAFTA's 77-year history.

"And our membership is now more diverse and better represents the talented people in our industry. There is still a long way to go. The mission we set out in the 2020 BAFTA Review continues to be at the heart of our annual rules, eligibility updates and membership advocacy - so that our Awards remain relevant, that they encourage positive industry change, and continue to champion and celebrate the very best in film making."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will take place on 16th February 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.