News of a fresh adaptation of Louis Sachar’s 1998 novel was announced in January, but it seems it's now taking shape with the widely praised director at the helm.

The new series will be written by Alina Mankin with Liz Phang as showrunner and will follow a girl who's sent to a detention camp, where a warden forces campers to dig holes for a mysterious and unknown reason.

The cast of 2003's Holes. Disney

It comes more than two decades after the release of the iconic film starring Shia LaBeouf as youngster Stanley Yelnats, alongside a starry ensemble cast including Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight, Patricia Arquette, Tim Blake Nelson and Eartha Kitt - and which was completed with a stellar soundtrack.

The film follows a boy who believes his family to be cursed thanks to an ancestor of theirs who broke a promise to fortune teller Madame Zeroni (stunningly brought to life by the late Kitt).

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along. Marvel/Disney Plus

Thanks to his bad luck, Stanley is one day wrongfully convicted of stealing trainers donated to charity by a famous baseball player (Rick Fox) and is sentenced to 18 months of labour at Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention camp.

Schaeffer saw success with WandaVision and Agatha being two of the best-loved Marvel series in recent memory, so here's hoping she can work her magic once more!

Holes is available to watch on Disney Plus – sign up for Disney Plus here.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.