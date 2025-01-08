Now, Disney Plus has picked up a pilot to a Holes TV show, executively produced by Drew Goddard (known for Buffy, Lost, and Alias), and a whole new generation could be about to have this same formative experience.

The film, based on the 1998 novel by Louis Sachar, follows a boy named Stanley Yelnats (LaBeouf) who believes his family to be cursed thanks to an ancestor of theirs who broke a promise to fortune teller Madame Zeroni (stunningly brought to life by the late Eartha Kitt).

Thanks to his bad luck, Stanley is one day wrongfully convicted of stealing trainers donated to charity by a famous baseball player (Rick Fox) and is sentenced to 18 months of labour at Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention camp.

What's this labour you ask? Digging holes, of course.

The cast of Holes Disney

Why the holes are being dug and plenty more of the story's lore emerges throughout the film, most notably the genuinely heartbreaking origin story of the outlaw Kissin' Kate Barlow (played by Patricia Arquette, who returns to screens this month in Severance season 2), bringing to life a movie that's full of heart.

Details are currently thin on the ground about the Holes TV show, other than it being a gender-swapped version of the story – but, as a huge sceptic about remakes and reboots (we don't need more Harry Potter), I think this could be a brilliant opportunity.

Let's say if it's greenlit, we'll likely be approaching 25 years since the original Holes by the time the new show comes out - which is exactly the right amount of time for a remake to be successful.

It's not an actual age ago, meaning that those of us who grew up with it have a huge amount of nostalgia for the original (could you tell?), and are likely to give it a watch to see what's been changed and how well it works.

But, crucially, it's been long enough that, unlike Potter, there's a genuine need for it to be refreshed and a likelihood that a new generation of kids will be introduced to the story. Plus, there's a brilliant opportunity for a talented cast of young actresses to be discovered.

I have just one request for the creators of the show and for Disney Plus (other than a pleading wish that they create a soundtrack just as banging as the original one): don't overthink it and remember what made the original work so well.

For one, it's also incredibly silly and very funny, which must have led to so many of us revisiting it time and time again, whether it's a single line ("I'm TIRED of this, Grandpa!"), character details (the name Stanley Yelnats) or even full plot points (there are too many to list).

Plus, magical realism is meant to be a bit mad, and Holes delivered on this, most prominently with Kitt's entrancing Madame Zeroni.

Eartha Kitt as Madame Zeroni in Holes. Disney

Alongside this, though, it's also a layered story that tackles incredibly serious topics – but, in its execution, is still simple and easy enough for children to follow.

It's astonishing how many of the scenes between Arquette's Kate and Dulé Hill's Sam are seared into my memory from that first watch, and that's a testament to the brilliant writing and performances.

Every part of the film is also full of heart. From the Kate and Sam tale to Stanley and Hector's friendship, it's a tale of morality and justice that never seems too sugary sweet or cringey and it never, ever talked down to its young audience.

Dulé Hill as Sam in Holes. Disney

The fact that we're looking at a full TV series rather than a film fills me with confidence. The team behind the show will have the space and the luxury of telling these stories to their full potential, and of staying even more faithful to the novel.

Fingers crossed, we'll be able to see even more of what made the original film great, spaced out across the course of six to 10 episodes.

Sure, the story might have to change somewhat – that's to be expected in a remake. Showrunner Liz Phang will do what she thinks is right, and will no doubt change some elements to suit a childhood audience in the 2020s.

But, as long as they don't overthink it and the series stays true to the heart of the story, the simplicity, and the silliness of the original, we could be onto a winner.

Oh, and if they get Shaggy to return to the soundtrack, I'll be calling for an instant Emmy.

Holes is available to watch on Disney Plus.

