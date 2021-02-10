How to watch Lost online – where to watch all six seasons

It can be easy to forget just how big a deal Lost was when it first aired It was a show that had many of us glued to the screen when it was on and almost always ended with a scene that would have us talking until a new episode was available.

It was true ‘water cooler’ television and as we have moved into the binging age since, there has not really been anything like it in the years that followed its 2010 conclusion.

Airing on ABC in America for six seasons, the plane crash drama may have ruffled some feathers with a divisive ending, but the journey to get to the conclusion is one of the finest you will come across and if you have never seen it, now is your chance to experience the whole thing in what would be the ultimate binge.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Lost online.

How to watch Lost in the UK

As of 23rd February 2021, all six seasons of Lost are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The service is available for £7.99 per month. Sign up for 30 day free Amazon Prime trial

But Prime Video will not be your only place to find the show as it will also be coming to Disney+ when Star launches on it on February 23rd. Lost isn’t the only series arriving, X-Files is too and Die Hard – there’s plenty of Disney+ Star content coming soon.

Alternatively, you can watch Lost on Blu-Ray with the full boxset. Buy the complete series.

What is Lost about?

Well, there’s a question that isn’t simple to answer. On the surface, it is a show about the survivors of a plane crash who are stranded on a remote island with seemingly no way of getting home. But this is no ordinary island as there is a large smoke monster that kills people, polar bears, and numerous secrets and surprises awaiting the stranded passengers.

All the action does not take place on the island though as we get flashbacks to the lives of the characters before the crash which gradually shed more light on who they are – and whether they are who they claim to be. There’s twists and turns right from the start with Lost and it’s a show like no other – and one that really pushed serialised storytelling in TV to the forefront with its impact still felt to this day.

How many seasons of Lost are there?

There are six seasons of Lost, running at various lengths. The first three seasons are the standard 22 episode+ length with the first being the longest, while seasons four through to six are slightly shorter. There are 121 episodes in total.

Lost cast: Who stars in Lost?

One of the biggest strengths of Lost was the cast that they assembled with many big names in the business taking part. Matthew Fox (Party of Five) heads the cast up as Jack Shepherd and he is joined by the like of Evangeline Lily (The Hobbit movies) Josh Holloway (Colony) Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings) Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead) and Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) to name just a few of the large ensemble.

Where was Lost filmed?

Lost was filmed in Oahu, Hawaii and the tropical island was the home for not just the island in the show, but also for the flashbacks that took place in various places around the world – it was all shot in and around Oahu.

