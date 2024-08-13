The streamer announced the news on its official account on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, with a post saying: “Oceanic Flight 815. LOST comes to Netflix 8/15. Don’t mistake coincidence for fate.”

There was a time in the mid-2000s when you couldn’t find a bigger, buzzier show than Lost – and now, all six mind-bending seasons are coming to Netflix .

This means that longtime fans of the show, or those who have always wanted to watch it but have never had the opportunity, can start streaming the show from Thursday this week.

Lost originally aired between 2004 and 2010, and was created by Jeffrey Lieber, JJ Abrams and Damon Lindelof.

It starred Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Ian Somerhalder, Maggie Grace, Harold Perrineau and more.

The series, which ran for 121 episodes, followed the survivors of a plane crash, who landed on a mysterious island when attempting to travel between Sydney and Los Angeles.

While fans and critics alike became more critical of the show towards its conclusion, in part due to its complex structure and what were deemed to be disappointing mystery resolutions, it is often cited as a major influence on modern series and films.

As well as becoming available on Netflix, the series is also currently available to watch in full on Disney Plus.

As it arrives on Netflix, Lost could join a host of other long-running series in receiving a second life.

Recently, legal drama Suits received a huge bump in viewership and popularity after being added to the platform in the US, leading to talk of spin-offs and revivals.

Lost will be available to stream in full on Netflix in the UK from 15th August 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

