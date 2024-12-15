In an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gellar was asked by the host whether she’d consider a return to the world of Buffy.

“It’s funny. I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble, and it’s so perfect,” she said.

“But watching Sex and the City [sequel series, And Just Like That] and seeing Dexter, and realising there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.'”

Gellar went on to agree that it doesn’t have to be a prequel, saying: “It could be anything. It’s a universe. And it makes you realise that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Getty

Based on Joss Whedon's 1992 movie of the same name, Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran between 1997 and 2003 and followed the titular vampire (Gellar) as she relocated to Sunnydale High School, where she was soon tasked with battling various supernatural forces.

It wasn't long ago that Gellar was opposed to revisiting Buffy's universe, with the actress telling SFX Magazine back in January 2023: “I am very proud of the show that we created, and (a revival) doesn’t need to be done."

She continued: "We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment.

"I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power.

"But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be coming to ITVX in 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.