This will take your total savings up to £109.99, as opposed to buying each item individually. You'll also have the same saving on the PS5 Slim Digital Edition Astro Bot deal, which is priced at £339.99.

If you're unfamiliar with the Astro Bot series, it stars Astro, a small but heroic robot first featured in The Playroom VR.

In the latest Astro Bot game, Astro is tasked with repairing the recently attacked PS5 mothership and its scattered crew. Astro's brand new power ups will help you rescue the crew from across the galaxies and rebuild the mothership.

If you're ready for a supersized space adventure with Astro, read on for everything you need to know about this latest PS5 deal.

What is the PS5 Astro Bot bundle deal?

Currently at the PlayStation website, you can get the PS5 Slim Disc Edition with Astro's Playroom pre-installed and a full game voucher for Astro Bot for the total price of £429.99.

This means that you'll save £109.99, when compared to buying these items individually.

You can also save £109.99 with the same offer on the PS5 Digital Edition Astro Bot bundle, priced at just £339.99.

When does the PS5 Astro Bot bundle deal end?

PlayStation has not announced an end date for this bundle deal, but we'd recommend to act sooner rather than later in case stock runs out.

