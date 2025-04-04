Premier Sports also hold exclusive rights to a range of sporting events, including the rugby Investec Champions Cup (or European Cup), Elite Ice Hockey League, National Hockey League and NASCAR live in the UK and Republic of Ireland, and more.

The best part about Premier Sports is that it's available as an add-on for many already existing streaming subscriptions- including ones that you're probably already signed up for.

Here are the best deals on Premier Sports available on the market right now.

For more on Premier Sports, here's how to sign up to Premier Sports, plus everything you need to know about Premier Sports rugby.

Best Premier Sports deals at a glance

Best Premier Sports deals to save today

Save 37% on Premier Sports with Virgin Media

What's the deal: From Monday 1st April until Saturday 30th May, new Premier Sports customers can get a membership from just £10 a month, a £5.99 saving on the usual price of £15.99. This lower price lasts for the first three months of the subscription.

Why we chose it: Over the three-month period, you'll save £17.97. It's simple to sign up through your Virgin TV box – just go to Apps, opening Subscriptions and following the instructions. You can also sign up by visiting the Virgin Media website.

Get Premier Sports for £10 a month at Sky

Stade Toulousain (Toulouse) vs Leicester Tigers. VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images

What's the deal: Existing Sky customers can get a Premier Sports subscription for just £10 a month (£120 up front) when you purchase an annual subscription.

Why we chose it: Purchasing this subscription up front means that you'll have a total saving of £71.88 – well worth it for exclusive access to some of the top sporting events.

Include Premier Sports in your Virgin Media bundle for no extra cost

What's the deal: Any customers who purchase a sports and TV streaming package at Virgin Media will get Premier Sports included.

Why we chose it: TV and sports bundles at Virgin Media start with the Bigger Combo + Sports bundle which includes M500 Fibre Broadband and over 195 TV channels for £69.99 a month. There are also plenty of other packages which sit at a higher price point but include more perks and benefits.

Get access to O2 Priority and Premier Sports with Virgin Media

What's the deal: When you sign up for a TV and sports bundle at Virgin Media, not only will you get Premier Sports included, but you'll also have access to O2 Priority.

Why we chose it: There are plenty of rewards and perks to be had as an O2 Priority member, including discounts, concert pre-sales and a free pint on Twickenham match days at the O2 Blueroom.

