This is the latest move from Virgin Media TV in enhancing their sports offering. Now, customers can enjoy sports action from the Scottish Premiership, United Rugby Championship, Ice Hockey, Coppa Italia, Copa del Rey and more.

Now Virgin Media TV now offers 32 FAST channels on Virgin TV throughout the year, which combine streaming with traditional TV viewing. The Premier Sports streaming platform plans to launch soon on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Virgin, and Amazon in the UK.

The best part is that existing Premier Sports Virgin TV customers will not have to pay any extra to access Premier Sports Rugby, allowing you to enjoy constant rugby coverage at no extra cost. Here's everything you need to know.

What does Premier Sports Rugby cover?

Premier Sports Rugby will be covering games from major leagues including Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, the United Rugby Championship and some of the biggest games from France's TOP14.

Rugby fans can also enjoy two live games from every round of the Japanese Rugby League One competition and the top games from the Major League Rugby competition in the United States.

How much does Premier Sports Rugby cost?

Good news; Virgin TV customers who are already signed up to Premier Sports will enjoy this brand-new channel for no extra cost.

Premier Sports costs £15.99 a month and includes access to all Premier Sports channels.

How to watch Premier Sports Rugby?

In order to have access to Premier Sports Rugby, you must be signed up to Premier Sports at Virgin Media TV.

Customers can subscribe directly to Premier Sports through their TV 360, V6 or Stream box, by heading to the Subscriptions and following the on-screen instructions.

