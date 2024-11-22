Here on the RadioTimes.com Technology team, we're the best people to advise you on which Black Friday streaming service deals are genuine. We keep up to date with all of the biggest and best streaming services, such as in our Amazon Prime offers and Disney Plus offers guides, throughout the year, so when it comes to huge sales events like Black Friday, we know what deals are legit or not.

So far this year, we've seen free trials, like the Amazon Prime one-month free trial, deals where you can get a streaming service for absolutely free with another product, for example, three months free Disney Plus with Virgin Media Broadband and 12 months free Netflix Premium with the PS5.

In the Black Friday 2024 sales event, we've already brought you fantastic savings like Black Friday MacBook deals, Black Friday LEGO deals, and Black Friday Kindle deals. Now, we've turned our attention to streaming services to bring you the best deals. Let's get stuck in.

Which UK streaming services have Black Friday deals this year?

Best Black Friday streaming deals 2024 at a glance:

Best Black Friday streaming deals in the UK

Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix | £26 £19 a month

What's the deal: For a limited time only this Black Friday, you can get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for £19 a month instead of £26. This will be over a 24-month contract.

Why we chose it: For those new to Sky, this package is the ideal no-fuss, no-frills option. This subscription will get you over 120 Sky and Freeview channels, plus everything the streaming service Netflix has to offer; whether you're settling down for the Thriller/Musical (yes, really) Emilia Pérez or looking to binge-watch every season of Emily in Paris, you're more than covered this Christmastime.

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for £26 £19 (save £7 or 17%) at Sky

Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix | £46 £39 a month

What's the deal: She shoots, she scores! This November, you can secure Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix for £39 instead of £46.

Why we chose it: We'd recommend that, if you know you're going to be watching Sky Sports, we'd suggest getting it within a package as the cost of adding Sky Sports to an existing subscription is £22 a month. Sky Sports includes Premier League football, Formula 1, and tennis, on a huge nine channels.

Get Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix for £46 £39 (save £7 or 15%) at Sky

Sky Stream, Sky Cinema, Sky TV and Netflix | £36 £29 a month

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can save £7 per month on Sky Stream, Sky Cinema, Sky TV and Netflix as the price has been dropped from £36 to £29. As this is Sky's lowest ever price, you'll save a total of £165 over the course of the 24-months.

Why we chose it: When it comes to settling down with your friends and family over Christmas, we think a package which includes Sky Cinema is a brilliant option. With Sky Cinema, you can make use of movies galore, with options such as Fly Me to the Moon, Drive-Away Dolls and The Colour Purple.

Get Sky Stream, Sky Cinema, Sky TV and Netflix for £36 £29 (save £7 or 19%) at Sky

Sky Stream, Sky Kids, Sky Cinema, Sky TV and Netflix | £42 £35 a month

What's the deal: Sky has truly excelled itself with this next offer which sees you get not one, not two, but five entertainment services! This Black Friday, get your hands on Sky Stream, Sky Kids, Sky Cinema, Sky TV and Netflix for £42 a month instead of £42.

Why we chose it: This offer is similar to the one above, except this one includes Sky Kids, too! If you have little ones in your life, they will love Sky Kids with its selection of TV series and movies such as Peppa Pig, Teen Titans Go! and Paw Patrol.

Get Sky Stream, Sky Kids, Sky Cinema, Sky TV and Netflix for £42 £35 (save £7 or 17%) at Sky

Get ITVX Premium for £2 a month for the first two months

What's the deal: This Black Friday, ITVX is offering ITVX Premium for £2 a month for the first two months, then it will be £5.99 per month afterwards.

Why we chose it: As far as video streaming services go, ITVX Premium is one of the cheapest, and this Black Friday offer makes the streaming service even cheaper still. With ITVX Premium, you can watch 100s of hit films and shows all completely ad-free.

Get ITVX Premium for £2 a month for the first two months at ITV

Get Paramount Plus for £3.99 per month for three months

What's the deal: At Paramount Plus this Black Friday, you can get the standard Paramount Plus plan for £3.99 a month for the first three months, then it will continue at £7.99 per month thereafter. This offer is available until Monday 2nd December.

Why we chose it: Here at RadioTimes.com, we like Paramount Plus for its great content and original titles; highlights include franchises such as Star Trek, Taylor Sheridan’s hit series Yellowstone, plus family-friendly shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol and Rugrats. You can also watch Paramount originals, with titles like 1923, The First Lady, Mayor of Kingstown and Special Ops: Lioness.

Get Paramount Plus for £3.99 per month for three months at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (Newest gen) | £69.99 £44.99

What's the deal: Amazon's Black Friday deals are pouring in, and you can now get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (Newest gen) for £44.99 instead of £69.99, saving you a huge 36%.

Why we chose it: We like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (Newest gen) as it's the only streaming media player with the Xbox app, so you can stream, for example, Forza Motorsport, Starfield, Palworld, and hundreds of other high-quality games directly on your Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (Newest gen) for £69.99 £44.99 (save £25 or 36%) at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £59.99 £34.99

What's the deal: At the time of writing (Friday 22nd November), you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £34.99 instead of £59.99, saving you £25 or 42% – that's almost half price off!

Why we chose it: The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a winner for easy streaming; you can stream your favourite services, such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus all at the touch of a button.

Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £59.99 £34.99 (£25 or 42%) at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | £34.99 £21.99

What's the deal: The most affordable HD streaming stick just got even cheaper! You can buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for £21.99 instead of £34.99, saving you £13 (or 37%).

Why we chose it: Amazon's most affordable Fire TV Stick offers you fast streaming across a range of streaming services in Full HD, and it comes with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite for even easier access, too. Plus, you can access plenty of free films and TV programmes on apps like YouTube, ITVX and All 4, so you'll never be stuck for entertainment this festive season.

Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for £34.99 £21.99 (save £13 or 37%) at Amazon

Get 12 months for the price of 10 at Disney Plus

What's the deal: Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, if you're able to buy an annual subscription to Disney Plus, you'll save money in the long run.

Why we chose it: You can buy the Disney Plus Standard subscription for £89.90 per year instead of £8.99 per month, which will save you £17.98. You can also treat yourself to Disney Plus Premium for £129.90 instead of £12.99 per month, which saves you £25.98.

Get 12 months for the price of 10 at Disney Plus

Get Audible for 99p per month for the first three months, plus a £10 Audible voucher

What's the deal: In this Black Friday deal, you can get Audible for just 99p per month for the first three months, plus you'll get a £10 Audible voucher, too.

Why we chose it: Signing-up to Audible has some handy perks, including unlimited listening to thousands of Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks, alongside one new audiobook every month. Now, this November, signing-up comes with two more perks!

Get Audible for 99p per month for the first three months, plus a £10 Audible voucher at Audible

Get three months free Amazon Music Unlimited

What's the deal: Looking to switch music streaming services? We're taking a break from the video streaming services to bring you a music one: Amazon Music Unlimited. Get three months free Amazon Music Unlimited for a limited time only.

Why we chose it: Amazon Music Unlimited usually has a one month free trial, but this Black Friday, the free trial has been tripled!

Get three months free Amazon Music Unlimited

Get a seven-day free trial with Apple TV+

What's the deal: You can make use of a seven-day free trial at Apple TV+.

Why we chose it: Apple TV+ stands out from the crowd with its original content, such as The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, and Cherry.

Get a seven-day free trial with Apple TV+

