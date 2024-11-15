Here on the RadioTimes.com Technology team, we researched various types of broadband for our best broadband for gaming article, and this included taking a look at different types of broadband available: ADSL (asymmetric digital subscriber line), FTTC (fibre to the cabinet), and FTTP (fibre to the premises). Plus, we know using 5G Wi-Fi means faster uploads and downloads, a more reliable connection and less lag in your home, as well as hosting many devices without impacting the speed of the broadband.

We've also researched specific broadband providers, such as Three, Sky and Virgin Media, so you can be sure we'll only recommend reputable UK broadband providers.

During busy sales events, such as this month's Black Friday event, we see price drops on services like Sky Stream, Sky Glass and Sky Sports, and broadband is no different. Let's take a look at the best Black Friday broadband deals we've seen so far.

Jump to:

Is it worth switching broadband during Black Friday 2024?

Yes, it is worth switching broadband during Black Friday.

Broadband prices are changing faster than the RadioTimes.com team changes into their pyjamas over the Christmas period — did someone mention there are Oodie Black Friday deals? — which means you could get a better deal if you switch to a new provider.

With plenty of competition, broadband providers often include additional perks and guaranteed Wi-Fi speeds to encourage you to sign-up to the services. However, it's important to consider if these incentives are worthwhile.

We'd recommend you ask yourself the following: does my broadband do everything I want it to? Does it offer Full Fibre broadband (currently the fastest broadband service on the market)? Does it come with additional perks which make your life easier? For example, when you switch to EE broadband, you can unlock unlimited data on your existing EE mobile plan, and save £20 per month on upgrades and new SIMs. Is my broadband affordable? Am I able to get out of my current contract?

This last one is important as disconnection fees may apply if you choose to switch broadband providers before your existing contract is up, so be sure to check your contract for any hidden clauses.

Do UK broadband providers offer Black Friday deals?

Yes, broadband providers offer Black Friday deals.

With huge brands such as PlayStation and Apple offering Black Friday discounts, it's no surprise that service providers such as broadband has thrown its hat into the ring.

At the time of writing (Thursday 14th November), we've found Black Friday broadband deals at the following UK retailers:

Best Black Friday broadband deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday broadband deals to shop today

Get Sky Broadband’s Full Fibre 150 package for £27 a month

What’s the deal: You can get a 24-month contract of Sky's Full Fibre 150 package for just £27 a month, with no upfront costs. Amazingly, this is Sky's lowest price ever on the Full Fibre 150 package, so be sure to snap it up while you still can.

Why we chose it: If you're concerned about broadband speed in every room of your home, you can rest assured Sky honours the speeds it promised, as well as Wi-Fi in every room, or your money back. Plus, as we know a lot of people will be switching broadband providers during the Black Friday sales, it's worth making use of Sky's handy 24/7 switching support network.

Get Sky Broadband’s Full Fibre 150 package for £27 a month at Sky

Get Sky Stream, Sky Ultimate TV, Netflix, and Sky Full Fibre 150 broadband for £38 a month

What’s the deal: Here's another lowest-price-ever offer from broadband provider Sky: customers who sign-up to combine Sky Stream, Sky Ultimate TV with Netflix and Sky Full Fibre 150 Broadband (with average speeds up to 150Mbps), will pay just £38 a month on a 24-month contract.

Why we chose it: This package is perfect for TV lovers as, on top of speedy broadband, you'll get access to plenty of TV series and movies on Sky Stream and Netflix, such as Sweetpea, The Gentlemen and Matlock.

Get Sky Stream, Sky Ultimate TV, Netflix, and Full Fibre 150 broadband for £38 a month at Sky

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix and Full Fibre 75 broadband for £36 a month

What's the deal: This Black Friday, Sky has also dropped the Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix and Full Fibre 75 broadband bundle price to its lowest-ever, at just £36 per month.

Why we chose it: If you're looking for a reliable broadband provider, you can't go far wrong with Sky; according to its website, Sky was voted the UK's most popular broadband provider, and the broadband service also speaks to your current provider when you're switching, so you don't have to.

Get Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix and Full Fibre 75 broadband for £36 a month at Sky

Enjoy 24-months of super-fast Three broadband for £19 a month

What's the deal: On the look out for an early Black Friday deal? Three has pulled through with this offer which sees you enjoy 24-months of super-fast Home Broadband for just £19 per month.

Why we chose it: We like Three's super-fast broadband as it's landline free, which means peace of mind for customers who can’t get a landline installed (or simply don’t want to), you also don't need an engineer to install Three broadband as it doesn't require a fixed line to work, plus, it comes with next day delivery.

Get 24-months of super-fast broadband for £19 a month at Three

Get Vodafone Xtra broadband and secure an Apple TV 4K worth £149

What's the deal: When you purchase Vodafone Xtra broadband, you'll get an Apple TV 4K for absolutely free (usually worth £149) as well as a three month Apple TV+ subscription. Plus, you can stay connected with your friends and family with Vodafone's 'Anytime' UK landline and mobile calls.

Why we chose it: As far as freebies are concerned, one worth £175.97 (£149 for the Apple TV 4K and £26.97 for the three month Apple TV+ subscription) is certainly not to be sniffed at.

Get Vodafone Xtra broadband and secure an Apple TV 4K worth £149 at Vodafone

Secure cheaper Virgin Media broadband and three months free Disney Plus

What's the deal: From today (Thursday 14th November) until Sunday 8th December, new Virgin Media broadband customers can secure cheaper broadband across all of its bundles, and reap the benefits of the three months free Disney Plus deal.

Why we chose it: Disney Plus Standard usually costs £8.99 per month, so three months free would save you £26.97 — you need some great content to stream on your new broadband, after all!

Get cheaper broadband and three months free Disney Plus at Vodafone

