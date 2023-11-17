This time, however, we've rounded up the best Black Friday TV deals to help you save as much as possible on these big ticket items.

Buying a new TV is always a big decision, whether you're wondering what size TV should I buy, or if you want the latest model, as it's a big investment.

Luckily, we're here to make that decision a little easier, by bringing you the biggest Black Friday TV savings from around the web. So far today, everyone's talking about a huge 70% saving on this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV. For those wanting to grab £400 off, you need to be a Prime member. Why? This deal is one of Amazon's invite-only offers. Prime members need to request an invitation to the sale and if invited, members will receive a unique link to purchase the TV between certain dates. You can join Amazon Prime for this and more perks.

There's something here for everyone, whether you want to slice prices with budget savings or make the most of the season's huge discounts to purchase a seriously high-ticket item. Read on for the best Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.

If you've been wondering will there be any Steam Black Friday 2023 deals or will there be any Playstation Portal Black Friday deals, don't worry- we've answered all your biggest Black Friday questions.

Best Black Friday TV deals we've seen in UK sales today at a glance

Best 42-inch Black Friday TV deals

Panasonic TX-42MZ800B 42-inch (2023) Smart Android TV

John Lewis John Lewis

What's the deal: Save £300 on this Panasonic TX-42MZ8OOB - that's 27% of the original price. You'll also get a five year guarantee, as well as free UK mainland delivery.

Why we chose it: This model was designed with streaming the latest blockbusters in mind. A movie theatre experience is guaranteed, thanks to the self-illuminating OLED panel, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. And as if that weren't enough, the Android-based smart system grants you access to a wealth of movies, shows, games and apps.

Buy Panasonic TX-42MZ800B 42-inch (2023) Smart Android TV for £1,099.99 £799.99 (save £300 or 27%) at John Lewis

Best 43-inch Black Friday TV deals

Samsung UE43AU7020KXXU, 43-inch, 4K Ultra HD, Smart TV

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Save 14% on this budget-friendly TV, with a £50 discount taking the price from £349 to £299. You can also save up to 50% on qualifying soundbars when bought with this model.

Why we chose it: There are deals galore on Samsung TVs this Black Friday season, including this one which is perfect for anyone searching for a budget-friendly TV. Going for a cheaper option doesn't mean compromising on quality, however; this model has a 4K crystal processor, Samsung Purcolour and adaptive sound.

Buy SamsungUE43AU7020KXXU, 43-inch, 4K Ultra HD, Smart TV for £349 £299 (save £50 or 14%) at Very.co.uk

Best 50-inch Black Friday TV deals

Hisense 50A6KTUK 50-inch Smart TV

JD Williams JD Williams

What's the deal: JD Williams are offering a discount of £200 or 40% on the Hisense 50A6KTUK 50" Smart TV, and you'll get free click and collect with no minimum spend.

Why we chose it: This is huge saving, making this model a more budget-friendly option this Black Friday season. For this price, you'll be able to see every detail in 4K HDR, access Auto Low Latency Mode for smoother, lag-free gaming, and a VIDAA Smart TV OS that lets you access entertainment from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more.

Buy Hisense 50A6KTUK 50-inch Smart TV for £499 £299 (save £200 or 40%) at JD Williams

Best 55-inch Black Friday TV deals

HISENSE 55A7KQTUK 55-inch Smart TV with Amazon Alexa

Currys Currys

What's the deal: Save an impressive £478 on the HISENSE 55A7KQTUK 55" Smart TV - that's a 32% saving on the original price of £699. You'll also save 10% on Care and Repair, as well as be entitled to up to five months of free Apple TV+.

Why we chose it: This model boasts a 4K QLED display which uses Quantum Dot technology for an optimal viewing experience. It also has Smooth Motion and Game Mode Plus for fluid gameplay and low latency.

Buy HISENSE 55A7KQTUK 55-inch Smart TV with Amazon Alexa for £699 £478 (save £221 or 32%) from Currys

Samsung The Frame (2023) QLED Art Mode Smart TV with Slim Fit Wall Mount, 55-inch

John Lewis John Lewis

What's the deal: Not only can you save £300, or 35%, on Samsung The Frame, you'll also receive a free wall mount installation worth £125 at no extra cost, as well as six months of free Disney Plus and a free Frame Bezel.

Why we chose it: Not only is Samsung The Frame a high quality smart TV, it's also a stunning piece of framed artwork that can be constantly adapted to change up your living space. The screen has a matte display, enabling you to enjoy a glare-free picture.

Buy Samsung The Frame (2023) QLED Art Mode Smart TV with Slim Fit Wall Mount, 55-inch for £1,299 £999 (save £300 or 23%) at John Lewis

Best 65-inch Black Friday TV deals

LG OLED65G36LA 65-inch Smart TV with Amazon Alexa

Currys Currys

What's the deal: Customers purchasing the LG OLED65G36LA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Amazon Alexa this Black Friday can enjoy a 32% discount. You can also get up to 50% off selected LG soundbars with this deal, as well as up to five months free Apple TV+ and save 10% on Care and Repair.

Why we chose it: If you want to splash out a bit more this Black Friday, you can make some pretty massive savings. This is a top of the range model with features including AI Upscaling, Brightness Booster Max and an LG WebOS to give easy access to all your must-have apps. With a huge discount and multiple extra benefits, there's never been a better time to buy.

Buy LG OLED65G36LA 65-inch Smart TV with Amazon Alexa, £3,499 £2,298 (save £1,201 or 32%) at Currys

Best 75-inch Black Friday TV deals

Samsung UE75CU8500, 75-inch, Crystal, 4K Ultra HD, Smart TV

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Very.co.uk are offering a £570 discount on this Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, which amounts to 38% of the original price. If you buy this with a qualifying soundbar, you can receive 50% off the soundbar, and if you buy a Samsung Slim Fit Wall Mount with the TV, you can get an installation voucher worth up to £150.

Why we chose it: The Samsung UE75CU8500 has many enviable features, including dynamic crystal colour for optimal display, object tracking sound lite to sync up your speakers with where the action is happening on-screen and a slim design to help the TV blend seamlessly into the background when not in use.

Buy Samsung UE75CU8500, 75-inch, Crystal, 4K Ultra HD, Smart TV for £1,499 £929 (save £570 or 38%) at Very.co.uk

